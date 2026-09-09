Ant and Dec lose out to Sir David Attenborough at NTAs as he speaks out

Ant and Dec have lost out at the NTAs for the second year in a row as Sir David Attenborough took home Best Presenter.

The landmark win came after Sir David’s 100th birthday celebrations in May.

Sir David could not attend the ceremony. His long-time collaborator Mark Brownlow stepped up to the role to share David’s message instead.

The 100-year-old broadcaster was recognised for narrating BBC programme Secret Garden. It was his first nomination in the category.

Ant and Dec missed out for a second year in a row as Gary Lineker won in 2025, ending their 23-year winning streak.

Ant and Dec missed the NTAs (Credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers celebrate Sir David Attenborough’s NTAs win

Sir David’s victory was quickly welcomed by viewers online. One viewer wrote: “Sir David Attenborough. Legend.”

Others hailed him as a national treasure and said the result was well deserved. That reaction even came from viewers who had been backing Ant and Dec.

Sir David saw off competition from Ant and Dec, Stacey Solomon, Claudia Winkleman and Alison Hammond. Voters recognised his narration of BBC programme Secret Garden, which explored Britain’s backyards.

Sir David Attenborough uses NTAs speech to call for action

Mark introduced Sir David’s message by pointing out that the broadcaster was in the 101st year of his life. The speech connected his award with television’s ability to raise awareness of environmental issues.

Speaking on Sir David’s behalf, he said: “If this award is a response to the part television has played in the growing recognition not only of the terrible plight that our wonderful planet is in as a consequence of human activity but also of the fact that we now have a pressing responsibility to do what we can to protect and conserve it, I am honoured indeed.”

David Attenborough missed the NTAs (Credit: Shutterstock)

Ant and Dec miss out on both NTAs prizes

Ant and Dec were absent from the ceremony as they were filming I’m A Celebrity spin-off The Wild Frontier at Whistler Olympic Park in Canada.

Their remarkable 23-year run as Best Presenter winners came to an end in 2025, when Gary Lineker claimed the prize. This year brought another blow, with Celebrity Traitors beating I’m A Celebrity in the Reality Competition category.

NTAs 2026 ceremony sees more big winners

Alan Carr was presented with the Special Recognition Award. Amanda Holden and Paloma Faith revealed the honour after performing I Know Him So Well.

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show won the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, beating Gladiators and The Masked Singer. Michael joked: “We’ve just beaten all the Gladiators! I feel so strong right now!”

Meanwhile, Gogglebox picked up Factual Entertainment.

Joel Dommett hosted the ceremony at London’s O2 Arena, with ITV1 broadcasting the event live after a month of public voting.

You can watch the National Television Awards on ITVX.

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