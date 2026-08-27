Rupert Grint has sparked a fierce online backlash following news of his return as Ron Weasley in a Harry Potter project.

The actor will join the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child next year. His comeback comes as the franchise also prepares to introduce a new Harry, Ron and Hermione in HBO’s television reboot.

Rupert’s casting delighted some Harry Potter fans. However, others questioned his decision to rejoin the franchise amid the controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling’s views on sex and gender.

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Rupert Grint announces Ron Weasley return in Cursed Child

Rupert played Ron throughout all eight Harry Potter films. He will now take on the adult version of the character at Broadway’s Lyric Theatre.

According to MailOnline, the actor will appear for 17 weeks from February 2 next year.

In a statement about the casting, Rupert said: “Ron Weasley has been a part of me since I was 11 years old and I can’t wait to meet him again in this stage of life.”

His appearance follows Tom Felton’s return as Draco Malfoy in the stage sequel. Tom joined the Broadway production last year, becoming the first original film star to reprise his role in the show.

The announcement marks a major Harry Potter homecoming for Rupert. Yet it quickly became another flashpoint in the wider debate around the franchise.

Harry Potter fans feel let down by Rupert (Credit: YouTube)

‘I thought you were an ally!’

Several users accused Rupert of hypocrisy following the casting announcement. Some accused him of selling out, while others expressed disappointment over his return.

“Ah well that’s disappointing,” one user wrote.

“Oh no. How could you!? This is so incredibly disappointing!” another shared, adding numerous transgender flag emoji.

“I thought you were an ally,” another remarked, to which a user replied: “Same. Time to unfollow.”

“Actions speak louder than words. Really disappointing,” another echoed.

Rupert Grint’s transgender rights comments resurface

Their criticism centred on comments Rupert made after J.K. Rowling faced a backlash in June 2020.

In a public statement at the time, he said: “I firmly stand with the trans community… Trans women are women. Trans men are men.”

Rupert also said people should have the right to live with love and without judgement.

However, the actor has previously separated his disagreement with the author from his personal feelings towards her.

Writing in The Times, Rupert compared J.K. to a relative. He said: “I don’t necessarily agree with everything my auntie says, but she’s still my auntie.”

Other social media users defended his decision to join Cursed Child. They argued that supporting transgender people did not prevent him from returning to a role closely associated with his childhood.

Harry Potter franchise faces further casting scrutiny

The row follows online criticism of other performers joining new Harry Potter projects.

MailOnline claims Nicholas Hoult recently left the HBO series after facing a backlash over his involvement. Nicholas had reportedly joined the second series as Gilderoy Lockhart before citing scheduling issues for his departure.

Kit Harington will take over the role. The Game of Thrones actor previously voiced Lockhart in Audible’s Harry Potter audiobooks.

The television reboot stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Alastair Stout as Ron and Arabella Stanton as Hermione. John Lithgow plays Albus Dumbledore, while Nick Frost takes on Rubeus Hagrid.

J.K. serves as an executive producer on the programme. Her comments about sex and transgender issues have brought sustained criticism from campaigners. The author describes herself as a defender of women’s rights.

According to reports, the first Harry Potter television series will arrive on HBO and HBO Max on Christmas Day. Filming for its second series is expected to begin this autumn.

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