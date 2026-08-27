Dame Jenni Murray died eight days after a car crash, an inquest heard, and suffered multiple fractures and a collapsed lung at the time of her death.

The BBC Radio 4 broadcaster, 75, died on March 12, 2026. North London area coroner Tony Murphy found that bronchopneumonia caused her death following injuries from the collision.

Jenni’s case highlights the serious medical complications that can follow crash injuries. BBC presenter Lynda Shahwan’s death resulted from infective complications caused by injuries from a separate car accident, another inquest found.

Jenni died age 75 (Credit: YouTube)

Dame Jenni Murray was ‘dazzled’ before the north London car crash

The collision happened on Wildwood Road, beside Hampstead Heath, at around 7.44pm on March 4.

Barnet Coroner’s Court heard that Jenni was driving when vehicle lights dazzled her. Her car then struck two stationary vehicles.

Royal Free Hospital consultant Dr Clare Morkane described the circumstances in a statement read to the hearing.

She said: “Jennifer had been driving when she became dazzled by vehicle lights and collided with two stationary vehicles.”

The court heard that Jenni could not remember what happened immediately after the impact. However, she left her vehicle independently before she was taken to hospital.

The Metropolitan Police investigated the collision before closing its inquiry without further action, according to The Sun.

Dame Jenni Murray’s injuries led to bronchopneumonia

The crash caused multiple rib fractures, a fracture to Jenni’s upper sternum and a collapsed lung.

Hospital staff supported her breathing with non-invasive ventilation. They later transferred the broadcaster to intensive care as she received further treatment.

Jenni subsequently developed bronchopneumonia. Her condition worsened significantly on March 10, six days after the collision.

Doctors then decided to focus on palliative care. In her statement, the consultant said: “Jennifer died peacefully on 12 March 2026 at approximately 15.45 hours.”

The coroner concluded that the bronchopneumonia resulted from the rib and sternum fractures Jenni suffered in the crash.

Jenni spent decades on Woman’s Hour (Credit: YouTube)

Dame Jenni Murray’s three decades on Woman’s Hour

Jenni became one of the most recognisable voices on British radio during her long broadcasting career.

She presented BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour for three decades and became the programme’s longest-serving host.

Her final Woman’s Hour episode aired on October 1, 2020. She ended the programme with Helen Reddy’s song I Am Woman.

Jenni also spoke publicly about receiving a breast cancer diagnosis in 2006. She raised awareness as a vice-patron of Breast Cancer Now for almost 20 years.

BBC Radio 4 controller Mohit Bakaya paid tribute following her death. He said: “Jenni Murray was a formidable voice in British broadcasting who was warm, fearless and beloved by listeners.”

He also praised her intelligence, rigour and ability to connect with audiences during her years on Woman’s Hour. He said the broadcaster had left a lasting legacy for generations of Radio 4 listeners.

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