C5 adaptation of ‘twisty’ Graham Norton book is coming soon starring Strictly fan favourite and Shetland legend

Forever Home, the bestselling novel by Graham Norton, is officially heading to the small screen – with Channel 5 confirming it’s adapting the book into a brand-new drama series.

Viewers who’ve followed Graham’s journey from TV host to hugely successful novelist will remember that his debut book, Holding, was previously turned into a four-part ITV1 drama back in 2022 – a moving adaptation that won plenty of praise.

Now Channel 5 is taking on one of his newer novels. Dark, emotional and packed with secrets, it’s exactly the sort of story the channel does so well.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Channel 5 drama, from plot and cast details to episode count and when it’s likely to land on screens.

Samantha Bond will join the ensemble cast of Forever Home (Credit: Channel 5)

What is Forever Home on Channel 5 about?

Channel 5 has revealed that Forever Home will bring Graham Norton‘s bestselling novel to life in a new six-part drama. It’s described as “a darkly emotional story about marriage, family and the unbreakable bond between a mother and her children”.

At the heart of the story is Carol, a second wife haunted by the shadow of the woman who came before her. If you’ve read Rebecca Du Maurier’s Rebecca, the plot might sound familiar – at first at least. According to the synopsis: “When Carol discovers a long-dead body hidden in the basement of her home, the horrific realisation is undeniable – she’s living with a killer. The story that her husband’s first wife ran away never to be seen again now looks like a lie. And the fact he’s insisted on never selling the house suddenly makes sense. But one dark family secret is soon to be replaced by another…”

Kirstie Macdonald, FilmNation TV UK Creative Director, said: “From the moment I read the always-hilarious Graham Norton’s brilliant novel, I knew I wanted to bring Forever Home to the screen. It’s a story full of twists and turns, secrets, and emotional depth that we can’t wait to bring to life for 5 audiences.”

How many episodes is it?

Forever Home will run for six one-hour episodes.

The adaptation has been written by Clara Salaman, best known for Too Close, who also executive produces alongside Graham Norton.

Strictly star Lewis Cope will return to acting for the role (Credit: Channel 5)

Who is in the cast of Forever Home on Channel 5?

Amy Nuttall will lead the drama as Carol. She’s a familiar face to Channel 5 viewers, having recently appeared in The Feud opposite Jill Halfpenny. She’s also well known for her roles as Chloe Atkinson in Emmerdale and Ethel Parks in Downton Abbey.

Douglas Henshall joins her on screen, with Shetland fans instantly recognising him as DI Jimmy Perez. More recently, he played the quietly devastating Stephen in The Revenge Club.

The cast line-up also boasts Denise Welch, Inspector Morse and Lewis favourite Kevin Whately, and The Marlow Murder Club’s Samantha Bond.

Emmerdale star Lewis Cope appears as well, following his high-profile turn on Strictly Come Dancing.

Rounding out the ensemble are Heartstopper’s Jenny Walser, Happy Valley’s Shane Zaza, and Still Open All Hours actor James Baxter.

When is the start date?

Forever Home has only just been announced and is currently in production, so it’s still early days.

Channel 5 has confirmed the drama will air later in 2026, with further updates expected in due course.

Happy Valley’s Shane Zaza will also appear in the Graham Norton adaptation (Credit: C5)

Forever Home filming locations

Filming for Forever Home is currently underway in Northumberland. The setting plays a key role in the drama’s dark and emotional exploration of marriage, family and long-buried secrets.

Gayle Woodruffe, Operations Director at North East Screen, explained the significance of the location: “Forever Home is our 15th production supported by the North East Production Fund, a fund which is helping to attract more production to the North East of England and has invested £2.37m in productions so far.

“We’re delighted to be working in partnership with FilmNation and 5 and are looking forward to welcoming the production team to Northumberland, a county which has the perfect locations to suit the story.”

Is it based on a book?

Forever Home is adapted from Graham Norton’s novel of the same name, first published in 2022. Critics praised the book as “darkly comic”, “exciting and witty”, and “beautifully constructed with a twisty plot”.

Speaking about seeing his story brought to screen, Graham said: “In writing Forever Home, I was initially inspired by the simple idea of packing up a home later in life, and the ‘what if’ scenarios and complexities that come with later-life relationships. The novel soon evolved into a funny, twisted, ‘dark-romp’ full of farcical scenes and it’s wonderful to see the depth and richness of Carol’s story realised as a screenplay.”

How many Graham Norton books have been adapted?

Graham Norton has published five novels to date, excluding his memoir. Holding was the first to be adapted and remains available to watch on ITVX. Forever Home marks the second of his books to make the leap to television.

His novels in publication order are: Holding, 2016

A Keeper, 2018

Home Stretch, 2020

Forever Home, 2022

Frankie, 2025

Forever Home is set to air on Channel 5 later in 2026 or 2027.