Storm Huntley’s secret foot fetish fanbase revealed as she launches new Channel 5 show

Storm Huntley has kicked off 2026 with a shiny new TV project although, in classic internet fashion, it something else that’s got people talking. Her feet!

The Scottish presenter has teamed up with Alexis Conran for a brand new Channel 5 daytime programme, Storm & Alexis, which launched at 11.30am on Monday.

The opening episode tackled weight-loss jabs and the ongoing debate around shoplifting, but viewers were likely to be fixating on something else entirely.

Storm Huntley has a new show on Channel 5 but fans are fascinated by her feet (Credit: YouTube./ The Jeremy Vine Show)

Yes, while the conversation was flowing on screen, fans of the 38-year-old presenter were Googling her feet.

Storm Huntley: Fans’ foot fetish

Storm & Alexis forms part of a wider weekday daytime shake-up on Channel 5. The broadcaster has refreshed its schedule, with Storm’s previous solo slot making way for the new joint show.

However, this latest buzz is far from new. Ever since Storm rose to prominence on The Wright Stuff back in 2015, there’s been a curious and steadily growing fascination with her feet.

Storm even has her own page on WikiFeet, the self-described “collaborative celebrity feet website”. It lists her shoe size as a UK 5 and features dozens of photo. Some taken from her own Instagram posts and others snapped during her Channel 5 appearances, often showing her in high heels on set.

Fans have rated her feet an eye-catching 4.66 out of 5 stars. Make of that what you will!

There’s also a separate Instagram account devoted entirely to Storm’s feet – not run by Storm herself, it’s worth stressing. The account, called StormHuntleyFeet, boldly brands her “The foot queen of UK TV” in its bio.

And if Instagram wasn’t enough, there’s even a Reddit thread dedicated to a clip of Storm’s feet. The video, taken from The Jeremy Vine Show, shows her stepping out of her heels while attempting to walk like Margot Robbie in the Barbie Movie.

One Reddit user gushed: “Amazing shots of a beautiful woman’s feet,” while another encouraged: “Nice trend, keep it up.”

Entirely normal behaviour, obviously…

There is a video of Storm’s feet on Reddit (Credit: Reddit/ The Jeremy Vine Show)

What is Storm & Alexis?

Channel 5 confirmed Storm’s latest on-screen partnership with Alexis Conran at the end of December.

A spokesperson for the channel said: “Storm Huntley continues to be a driving force in 5’s daytime success. Her late-morning show has built a strong community of loyal viewers.

“From 2026 she will be joined by presenter Alexis Conran as co-host of the new Storm & Alexis programme, which will air 11:30am to 12:45pm.”

The official description adds: “Two of 5’s much loved faces team up to focus on the issues that matter most to viewers – with your opinions front and centre.”

Ahead of Monday’s first show, Storm gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek at the new Storm & Alexis set. She filmed herself smiling as she took a quick tour of the studio.

Elsewhere in the schedule, The Jeremy Vine Show remains in its usual 9.15am weekday slot. Vanessa Feltz’s show, Vanessa, has shifted later in the day and now airs from 2pm until 3pm on Channel 5. It’s promised to be a “revamped viewer focused show”.

Between this reshuffle and ITV’s sweeping daytime changes, it’s a busy time for TV watchers trying to keep track!

Read more: The Masked Singer fans slam show’s launch with same complaint as they beg: ‘Anyone else struggling?!’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.