Millie Bobby Brown has revealed that her second child with husband Jake Bongiovi is a baby boy.

The couple shared a joint Instagram image on Thursday, September 17, offering their first glimpse of their son.

They captioned the tender post: “Hi little guy!” The picture centred on the baby’s small hand beneath the couple’s hands, without revealing his face.

PEOPLE earlier reported that the couple had welcomed their second baby through adoption, citing a source.

Their latest post then gave fans the first public confirmation that the new arrival was a boy.

Millie, 22, also wore a jewelled ring spelling Mom in the family photograph. In just eight hours, the post has racked up more than 3.3 million likes.

David Beckham, Chrissy Teigen and Amanda Holden were among the famous names liking the announcement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

Millie Bobby Brown continues her privacy approach as she welcomes second baby

The carefully framed image reflects boundaries Millie and Jake have already established around their family life.

They have not publicly shared their daughter’s name or shown her face.

The couple announced her adoption in August 2025, one year after their 2024 wedding.

They said they were excited about parenthood, while requesting peace and privacy for the next chapter.

Millie later explained why keeping her daughter away from the spotlight mattered.

Speaking to British Vogue, she said: “It’s not my place to purposefully put her in the spotlight unwillingly.”

She added that their daughter could decide whether to share her personality publicly when she is older.

For now, Millie said protecting her remained their job as parents.

Millie and Jake also share a daughter (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Millie Bobby Brown hinted at a family of four

The latest image followed a quieter clue from the family’s recent trip to Italy.

In a September 7 video, Millie carried their daughter during a walk in the Dolomites.

Jake walked alongside her with a baby carrier strapped to his chest.

The newest child remained obscured as the family strolled with alpacas.

That clip prompted viewers to ask whether the family had grown before PEOPLE reported the second adoption.

Millie Bobby Brown has long discussed adoption

Millie has previously described adoption as a childhood dream and a permanent expression of love.

Appearing on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast in June, she said: “Adoption is love. Adoption is forever.”

She also said she and Jake spent considerable time learning about different adoption experiences before beginning their journey.

On SmartLess last year, Millie said she did not view adoption as different from having a biological child.

Alongside parenthood, Millie continues her acting career after finding fame as Eleven in Stranger Things.

Her recent film credits include Damsel, The Electric State and Enola Holmes.

Millie has worked in the public eye since age 10 through Stranger Things.

Read more: Mum-of-four Abbey Clancy, 40, shares baby bombshell with Peter Crouch, 45, as she fears she’s ‘too old’ for another child

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts!