Cain Dingle left shocked over Sadie King’s bombshell revelation in Emmerdale’s early release

Warning, this article contains Cain and Sadie Emmerdale spoilers from tonight’s episode (18 September). The episode has not yet aired on TV but is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Sadie King hasn’t been back in Emmerdale for long, but she’s already causing chaos wherever she goes. And tonight’s episode is no different.

She finally comes face-to-face with her ex, Cain Dingle, but what she reveals leaves him completely stunned. And it isn’t long before Cain is forced to lie to Moira once again.

Cain and Sadie were romantically involved previously (Credit: Shutterstock / ITV)

Sadie and Cain’s history in Emmerdale

Two decades ago, Sadie and Cain teamed up on a scheme which eventually led to an affair between them. This all happened while Sadie was married to Jimmy, who she has since been caught lying about having an affair with before his death.

Their plan was designed to stop Charity and Tom King from getting married. The pair worked together to expose Charity’s secrets, successfully putting an end to the wedding.

But things between them eventually fell apart when they attempted to fake Sadie’s kidnap to get money from the Kings.

Instead of splitting the cash, Cain stole her £2 million and left the village alone, leaving Sadie behind.

Sadie dropped another huge bombshell (Credit: ITV)

What is Sadie’s bombshell?

In tonight’s episode, Sadie headed to the Dingles to finally confront her former lover.

At first, she teased Cain and tried to remind him of the man he used to be. But Cain insisted their relationship meant nothing and that he was still Cain Dingle.

Sadie then asked for the money he stole all those years ago, but Cain practically laughed in her face. She wasn’t impressed and encouraged him to take her to the bedroom, but Cain told her to leave.

Of course, Sadie refused to listen. Instead, she dropped a huge bombshell.

She revealed that shortly after Cain left, she discovered she was pregnant.

Cain was completely stunned, but when he asked what happened to their child, Sadie admitted that she miscarried several months into the pregnancy.

Given the many lies Sadie has told since returning to the village, fans will naturally be questioning whether this is another one. However, she assured Cain that this time, she was telling him the complete truth.

The pair then began bonding over their past, with Cain admitting that he sometimes misses the chaos of their relationship.

But their conversation was interrupted by Moira, who wasn’t exactly thrilled to find the pair getting close.

Sadie quickly made her excuses and left, but when Moira asked her husband what they had been talking about, Cain simply lied and kept the truth from her.

With such a huge secret now hanging over Cain and Sadie, will he ever come clean to Moira?

Read more: Are Sarah and Jacob leaving Emmerdale? It doesn’t look good as Sarah goes to the police