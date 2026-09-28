Jesy Nelson’s former fiancé Zion Foster, 26, says he received death threats after their relationship ended.

Speaking on YouTube show The Real Spill, Zion described abuse and loneliness surrounding the public split. He said he could wake to 1,000 messages telling him to take his own life.

He described the experience as difficult, but stressed his determination to look ahead and remain positive.

“It is hard, you don’t feel good about it,” he said, per the Mirror.

He also described public attention as isolating and filled with uncertainty.

Zion and Jesy share twin daughters (Credit: ITV)

Zion Foster explains his social media boundaries

Zion said he uses two phones to protect himself when online attention becomes too much. One has social media access, while the other does not.

He leaves the connected phone at home when he does not need it. Zion sometimes takes that device to the studio when he wants to post.

He said this helps him avoid social media when it feels unhelpful. However, Zion did not share further details about the end of his engagement to Jesy.

The pair reportedly split at the end of 2025, having previously become engaged. They are now both said to have new partners.

Zion opens up about parenthood with Jesy Nelson

The former couple share twin daughters, who have been diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1.

During the interview, Zion said he remains committed to playing a significant role in their lives. He and Jesy are co-parenting the girls.

Zion said: “It is a privilege and I love being a dad and I am so proud of my girls.”

“It’s been tough, it is a lot to learn and understand about when you have kids. It’s been a journey and an ongoing journey. Fatherhood is a marathon, there is still a lot I am learning there is still a lot I am going to learn. I am filled with love and joy and purpose. Whatever it takes I will do it for them,” he continued.

Jesy said they had been through a ‘traumatic’ experience together (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jesy Nelson previously addressed their split

The former Little Mix star, 35, discussed the break-up in a Prime documentary earlier this year.

She said: “It’s a very traumatic thing that we’ve both been through.”

Jesy added that she did not consider their separation a shock. She also suggested such changes can happen when couples endure traumatic experiences.

Read more: Jesy Nelson in revealing outfit as she finally goes Instagram official with new boyfriend: ‘Mum and dad scrub up good’

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