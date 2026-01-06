Ruth Langsford in ‘new relationship’ admission as she declares ‘I haven’t been put off marriage’ following Eamonn Holmes split

TV star Ruth Langsford has discussed forming a new relationship following her divorce from Eamonn Holmes.

Ruth, 65, and Eamonn, 66, announced their separation in May 2024 after being married for 14 years. The pair share a son, Jack Holmes.

Following their public split, Eamonn has since moved on with dating counsellor Katie Alexander, 44. Ruth, on the other hand, has remained single.

Ruth Langsford in ‘new relationship’ admission following Eamonn Holmes split

Despite Eamonn finding love again, Ruth explained in a new interview that she is in no rush.

“Never say never to starting a new relationship. I haven’t been put off having a relationship. I haven’t even been put off marriage,” she told woman&home.

“But I’m definitely not actively looking. Part of that is because I’ve actually realised I’m quite good on my own,” Ruth continued.

The Loose Women panelist has admitted to attending therapy following the split and said it has made he realise she is “independent and quite strong”.

With a new year in full swing, Ruth admitted she is “excited” about her future and what lies ahead. However, initially, she found the thought of a new chapter “scary”.

‘I’m not delighted my marriage is over’

While speaking to the same magazine last February, Ruth was trying to embrace single life.

“I’m alright. Relationship breakdowns are very difficult – marriage, friendship, whatever it is – but you just deal with it and you have to move on. You can either let yourself crumble or you pick yourself up and get on with life. It’s a choice,” she said.

Ruth continued: “I’m not delighted my marriage is over but I’ve accepted that my marriage is over, so I am trying to now embrace the fact that I’m single and can make choices that are just about me.”

“A break-up of a relationship is hard enough for anybody to deal with. A divorce is very difficult and it’s very painful, but most people don’t have to do it in the public eye, with everybody having an opinion about you and writing things about you and commenting things about you.”

