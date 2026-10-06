Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt reveals secret hip surgery as she admits ‘I could barely walk’

Kimberly Wyatt has revealed she underwent a hip replacement after living with severe pain for nearly two years.

The Pussycat Dolls star, 44, shared emotional hospital footage and a photograph showing her using crutches after surgery.

She reflected on the ordeal from Dublin while travelling with the Pussycat Dolls tour.

Her post showed her tearful in a hospital bed while connected to medical drips. Another image captured her recovery with compression socks and crutches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimberly Wyatt (@kimberlywyatt)

Kimberly Wyatt recalls nearly two years of pain

Kimberly said she had barely discussed that chapter before now. Before surgery, she limped daily and struggled to sleep because of the pain.

One holiday memory captured how severely her mobility had been affected.

“I remember watching my children playing on holiday and being in too much pain to walk over to them. I just stood there, and I was scared.”

She said the operation took place a few years ago. After the replacement, Kimberly had to learn to walk again during recovery.

One photograph showed her on crutches beside her young son. She now interprets that image through the strength it represents.

“I look at that picture now, and I don’t really see the surgery. I see the strength.”

Kimberley is back dancing (Credit: Shutterstock)

Kimberly Wyatt explains why she spoke out now

The memories resurfaced during an emotional evening in Dublin, according to Kimberly.

She felt overwhelmed by news, online cruelty and concerns about the treatment of women. She also referred to pressures within her own life, without providing further details.

“I had a moment tonight. I’m in Dublin, settling into another hotel room, and I’d taken in too much. Too much news. Too much of what’s happening to women. Too much casual cruelty online,” she said.

“Too much of the stuff people seem to get away with and a bit too much from my own little world too. So I got in the bath and somewhere in there I realised I needed to give my brain something else to hold onto. Something good, Something I’m proud of. Which, weirdly, took me straight to my hip. A few years ago I could barely walk. For nearly two years, I limped through every day and barely slept because of the pain,” she then wrote.

Kimberley is on tour with the Pussycat Dolls (Credit: Timmie/Shutterstock)

Pussycat Dolls star celebrates return to stage

Now on tour, Kimberly contrasted those painful years with her current work as a dancer.

“On a Pussycat Dolls tour, after four major surgeries, three caesareans, one hip replacement and somehow this body is still dancing,” she wrote.

Her Pussycat Dolls bandmate Nicole Scherzinger thanked Kimberly in the comments. “And the leg lift lives on [heart emoji] go Kim!!!” another follower wrote. “Our hero xxx,” a third said.

“Oh my gosh kim. Cried reading this. You are so beyond STRONG and BRAVE & such an incredible super human! You will inspire so many by sharing this! So inspiring, so incredible, so beautiful. Thank you for sharing this,” another added.

The post closed on a note of pride rather than pain. Kimberly remains on stage after rebuilding her mobility following the replacement.

Her account also highlights the physical recovery behind that return to performance.

Read more: ‘It really chipped away at my confidence’: Kimberly Wyatt reveals she suffered child sexual abuse

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