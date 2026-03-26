Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt has opened up on the horrendous sexual abuse she faced as a child, as she reveals it severely impacted her confidence growing up.

The 44-year-old singer, who competed on Dancing On Ice in 2022, revealed how her soul had been “chipped away” following the devastating abuse.

Kimberly revealed she was abused at the age of three. And made no suggestion it was her parents who had abused her. She did not name her abuser. But the star got emotional about it when speaking to Davina McCall.

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Kimberly is reuniting with the Pussycat Dolls (Credit: Fred Duval / SplashNews.com)

Kimberly Wyatt reveals horrific child sexual abuse

The star appeared on Davina’s Begin Again podcast, where she opened up on how the abuse impacted her throughout her entire life. Previously Kimberly has revealed she was molested as a child, and how someone tried to rape her when she was 17, while working on a cruise ship.

She told Davina: “You know I experienced a lot of sexual abuse and that really chipped away at my confidence. At my soul. At my feeling of being safe and that was really the making of me as a kid. I was very introverted.”

Kimberly went on to confess while she had “brilliant parents” there was a lot of “darkness” in her life growing up.

She explained: “I was constantly running away from social situations. I didn’t have a lot of friends, and I think those moments were really what defined why that made me who I was in that time.”

As for what helped Kimberly when she was going through the dark times, was her love for dancing.

The former Dancing on Ice star admitted: “I stepped into the dance studio because I loved the Olympics. I loved the figure skating and the gymnastics. And what these people could do with their bodies and the stories they could tell through movement.

“I experienced a lot of sexual abuse that really chipped away at my soul. But getting into dance really opened my eyes. There’s a whole world out there.”

The star emotionally revealed the abuse (Credit: YouTube)

Kimberly revealed how moving to the UK changed her

While she grew up in the US, Kimberly and her family moved to the UK. And she found the change a lot to handle.

She explained to Davina: “It was very much a farm town. My dad delivered fuel to farmers, and he was a fuel guide. My mum worked for him. We lived on a farm way out in the country in my smaller years.

“It was idyllic in so many ways. I loved to try to be just as tough as the boys, and loved going muddying in the trucks and doing this farm life.”

Moving to the UK for Kimberly was both the “making and the breaking” of her, as she no longer got to live in “that wonderful little area” with her grandmother around the corner.

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