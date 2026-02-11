Nicole Scherzinger is reportedly reuniting with the Pussycat Dolls for another comeback. However, it will apparently only be with half the line-up.

The group first rose to fame in 2005 following their global smash, Don’t Cha. Following millions of records sold and back-to-back hits, the Pussycat Dolls went their separate ways in 2010.

The original line-up consisted of lead singer Nicole and Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Melody Thornton, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar.

In 2019, the group reunited for a short-lived reunion without Melody. The comeback was cut short after the coronavirus put a spanner in the works. At the time, it was reported that there were also breaches of contracts and logistical issues.

However, in fresh news surrounding the group, it appears they might be making another return with a shock twist.

Nicole Scherzinger to ‘reunite’ with Pussycat Dolls

According to The Sun, Nicole will return to the stage as part of the Pussycat Dolls. But, instead of the group continuing as a five or six-piece, they will reportedly come back as a trio.

Apparently, Nicole will only be joined by Ashley and Kimberly for a new tour.

“Nicole and the girls have been talking about getting Pussycat Dolls back together for months now,” a source told the newspaper.

“Covid scuppered the original plan and then disagreements behind the scenes meant it all fell apart. But Nicole, Ashley and Kimberly are a solid unit and they’re raring to go.

“They are due to meet up in London tonight to iron out the finer details and toast the deal for the tour, which is set to be announced in the coming weeks. It feels like the perfect time.”

‘Don’t bother!’

While the news hasn’t been confirmed, fans of the group were quick to respond, and not everyone is into the idea.

“Nicole needs to call the other three and fix it. This mess is worse than the Danity Kane 2025 reunion,” one user insisted on X.

“Don’t start this [bleep] again Nicole…” another person shared.

“Nicole needs to just stick to Broadway. She has tried a music career many times after PCD broke up the first time, no one is checking for it,” a third remarked.

“If it’s not going to be all the dolls, then just hang it the F up,” a fourth said.

“Don’t bother,” a fifth insisted.

‘Take my money!’

Meanwhile, there are many excited fans also.

“OH MY GOSH??? This better be a world tour, not just the UK,” one said.

“Okay, I’m here for it,” another shared.

Meanwhile, a third reacted with a SpongeBob SquarePants GIF with the quote “Take my money!”

