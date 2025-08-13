Former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts unfortunately got seriously sunburnt after soaking up the warm weather in a bikini.

The Don’t Cha hitmaker, who competed on Strictly in 2018, is currently overseas in Turkey and has been issuing updates while on holiday.

Ashley Roberts shows off sunburn in bikini

During day one of her summer break, Ashley took to her Instagram Story 22 hours ago (August 12) to show off the results from tanning in the sun.

Sadly, she was more red than bronze.

While filming herself in the mirror with her phone, Ashley turned around and showed off her red skin. She held up her thong bikini bottoms and showed off the difference between her natural complexion and her burned skin.

“Day one, I never learn!” she told fans. While expressing her shock, Ashley said, “Ahh, cheeks!” as she sounded in pain.

“Ouch!” she continued while beginning to laugh.

Ashley got sunburnt in her bikini (Credit: Instagram)

“Too hot to handle?!” Ashley captioned the clip, adding the lobster and crying with laughter emoji.

In a previous Story, the 43-year-old blonde beauty was captured taking a dip into the sea wearing sunglasses.

Ashley is currently in Turkey (Credit: Instagram)

Having children has ‘never been a priority’ for Ashley

During an appearance on Jamie Laing’s Great Company podcast, Ashley admitted she’s never had plans to be a mother.

“It really never has been a priority to me. Even as a kid, I told my mom, ‘I don’t think I want kids, I don’t really care if I get married.’ It wasn’t like I was the girl planning the wedding and seeing the whole white picket fence and all that,” she told Jamie Laing.

“I kinda kept thinking, ‘Well, maybe when I get older, that will shift,’ and I’m like, ‘It hasn’t really shifted.’ Again, who knows? I think every day, we’ve got to allow ourselves to exist in the possibility of waking up the next day and feeling different. Although, as a woman, we’ve got our biological clock,” Ashley continued.

