Former Strictly star Ashley Roberts, 43, has said she doesn’t want to start a family with her boyfriend, artist George Rollinson, 25.

The Pussycat Dolls singer appeared on Jamie Laing’s Great Company podcast and opened up about what she wants for her future.

Is Ashley Roberts in a relationship?

Ashley confirmed her relationship with George last August.

At the time, she told the Daily Mail: “It was an unexpected thing, we met, and I was having a good time and living my best life, enjoying it and I was like: ‘This is someone quite special.’ I’m in a happy place.”

In May, headlines suggested Ashley’s relationship might have come to an end after she shared a cryptic break-up post.

However, the couple are seemingly still together.

Motherhood has ‘never has been a priority’ for Ashley

While other members of the Pussycat Dolls have gone on to become mothers, Ashley admitted to Jamie that it’s never been a goal of hers.

“It really never has been a priority to me. Even as a kid, I told my mom, ‘I don’t think I want kids, I don’t really care if I get married.’ It wasn’t like I was the girl planning the wedding and seeing the whole white picket fence and all that,” she told Jamie Laing.

The Heart FM host added: “I kinda kept thinking, ‘Well, maybe when I get older, that will shift,’ and I’m like, ‘It hasn’t really shifted.’ Again, who knows? I think every day, we’ve got to allow ourselves to exist in the possibility of waking up the next day and feeling different. Although, as a woman, we’ve got our biological clock.”

Ashley expressed her love for her dogs, which she referred to as her “fluffy babies”. She insisted she “could have a load of dogs and be in heaven”.

“I mean, that’s how I feel right now, but who knows later on down the road? It’s 2025, there’s all kinds of ways, but I could just have a fur family and be happy as a pig in you-know-what,” Ashley continued.

The Buttons hitmaker declared travelling as her “love language”, stating she can “spend all my money on travelling” because she only has herself to think of.

