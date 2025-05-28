I’m A Celebrity star Ashley Roberts has sparked concern that she’s split from her boyfriend after making a cryptic Instagram post.

The star, 43, had been in a relationship with artist George Rollinson, 25, since late 2023. However, there are fears that their romance is no more…

Ashley Roberts shares cryptic post hinting at breakup from boyfriend

Taking to her Instagram today, Ashley shared a video of herself on the beach, doing some meditation and breathwork.

In the video, Ashley, who appeared on Strictly in 2018, said, “If you’re going through heartbreak, try this with me”.

She then proceeded to do some breathwork. “This is really good for opening up that heart, allowing new love to come in or love just to yourself.

“Sending out love!”

The caption also seemingly hints that the star is going through some heartbreak of her own.

“To all my hunnis feeling the sting of heartbreak right now — I feel you, I see you, I love you,” she wrote.

“Take 30 seconds. Breathe. Check in with yourself. If you’re feeling okay, carry on. If not, pause. Be gentle with yourself,” she then continued.

“You’re not alone. I’m breathing with you. You got this.”

Has Ashley split from her boyfriend? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Fans shower Ashley with love

Fans of the star flooded the comment section with support and kind messages.

“LOVE THIS,” one follower commented.

“I love this! Everybody needs this,” another said.

“We all love you too, Ashley,” a third wrote. “Well done, Ashley,” another added.

“So beautiful, sweetheart, hope you’re well,” a fifth gushed.

ED! has contacted Ashley’s representatives for comment.

Ashley Roberts and boyfriend George

Ashley and George went Instagram official in April of last year, ending months of speculation that the couple were together.

In August 2024, Ashley spoke about how the romance had been “unexpected” after meeting through friends.

“It was an unexpected thing, we met, and I was having a good time and living my best life, enjoying it and I was like: ‘This is someone quite special’,” she told the Daily Mail.

“I’m in a happy place.”

Ashley and Gio split in 2020 (Credit: CoverImages.com)

When did Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice split up?

This isn’t the only high-profile romance Ashley has had in recent years. She was once in a relationship with Italian dancer Giovanni Pernice.

The couple were together for just over a year, having met on Strictly. Though they weren’t paired up together on the show, their romance blossomed behind the scenes.

However, in January 2020, they called it quits on their relationship. Giovanni announced the news on Instagram.

“Ash and I have made the decision to separate as a couple. We remain friends and wish each other well for the future,” he said at the time.

