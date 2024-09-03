Celebrity couples with the biggest age gaps as Brad Pitt, 60, goes public with girlfriend, 31

Brad Pitt stepped out with his new girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, 31, earlier this week at the Venice Film Festival. The pair looked smitten as they attended the red carpet in stylish attire. However, the topic on everyone’s lips wasn’t their compatibility or whether they coordinated outfits – it was their considerable age gap!

Actor Brad Pitt previously split with Angelina Jolie and has moved on with a new girlfriend (Credit: Ivan Pasquale)

Brad Pitt and girlfriend

Brad is 60 years old and Ines is a whopping 29 years his junior. But which other celebs have younger partners?!

Here is a rundown on a string of star-studded favourites with partners notably younger or older…

Nick Knowles

Nick Knowles, 61, is engaged to Katie Dadzie, 34, a lingerie entrepreneur and a mum of two. They have been linked since 2021 and haven’t let headlines about their age discrepancy phase them.

However, Katie has addressed complaints about their relationship and explained how their connection works despite the 27 year age gap. She said: “Nick has a Peter Pan complex. He doesn’t act the age he is at all. He is like a teenage boy and has so much energy. I also act a bit older, so it works out.”

Alison Hammond

This Morning host Alison Hammond and her rumoured boyfriend David Putman stepped out to their very first event together in June. However they have reportedly been linked since earlier this year.

The ITV star, 49, is believed to have met David, 27, when she booked him for a massage. Unfortunately their romance was reportedly met with backlash from David’s mum.

“Olga thinks Alison is way too old for David and doesn’t like all the attention her TV fame has brought to her son,” a source previously claimed.

A source told Bella magazine: “Alison was absolutely devastated when she heard what Olga said. She thought it was totally unnecessary and didn’t expect it at all.”

Alison Hammond is dating masseuse David (Credit: Can Nguyen/Shutterstock)

Madonna

Madonna, 65, was reportedly seen stepping out with her new flame Akeem Morris, 28, last month. As reported by Page Six, the Material Girl singer was snapped strolling in Portofino, Italy, in August, hand in hand with her new love.

The pair first sparked romance rumours after sharing snaps cuddled up together on the Fourth of July. Madonna laid back on a sofa for one snap whilst Akeem could be seen touching her chest as the pair gazed at each other lovingly. Because of this, fans guessed they were an item.

Ashley Roberts

Ashley Roberts, 42, has a new partner… and he is 17 years younger! The former Pussycat Dolls recently revealed she went through “disastrous” online dates before meeting 25-year-old artist George Rollinson last November.

Ashley told the Daily Mail: “It was an unexpected thing, we met, and I was having a good time and living my best life, enjoying it and I was like: ‘This is someone quite special.’ I’m in a happy place.”

Ashley Roberts has a new boyfriend! (Credit: ITV)

Kym Marsh

Kym, 48, took to social media on July 7 to share a very cosy snap with her new partner Samuel Thomas, 29.

The actress reportedly met her new love while starring in 101 Dalmatians The Musical.

She penned in the caption of the loved-up snap: “Met the most amazing man ever! Sometimes the most unexpected things happen at the most unexpected times. @samuelthomasuk I love you #beautiful #soulmate #loveyou.”

Samuel commented: “I love you.”

Gregg Wallace

There is 22 years between Gregg and fourth wife Anne-Marie Sterpini.

Gregg has previously explained: “I just looked at Anna’s photo and thought, wow, she’s pretty. I sent her a message and we started sending messages. Then I sent her my phone number.”

Anne-Marie was apparently unconcerned by the difference in their ages, Gregg is said to have felt “really conscious” when people saw them holding hands in public.

Gregg and Anne-Marie share a son (Credit: ITV)

Sarah Paulson

Ratched star Sarah Paulson, 49, and Two and a Half Men icon Holland Taylor, 81, have been linked since 2015 and keep a rather low profile, other than looking utterly smitten when posing on the red carpet together.

The pair have raised eyebrows with their relationship due to reports they never intend to get married, despite their long-term relationship.

According to reports, they first met in the early 2000s and although Sarah was dating someone else she reported thinking that Holland was “probably the most exquisitely beautiful woman” she’d “ever seen”. Cute!

The couple have reportedly been dating since 2015 (Credit: Nasser Berzane/ AbacaPress)

Dick and Angel Strawbridge

Dick is 64, whilst Angel is 46, meaning there’s an 18-year gap between them. The Escape to the Chateau stars have been married for nine years. However, once upon a time, their age gap did bother Dick.

He previously explained to the Daily Mail: “I was over 50 when I met Angel, and I didn’t ask her age because that was a scary thing to do.”

However, the age gap never bothered Angel, as she confessed in an interview with Fabulous magazine. “The age gap just didn’t matter. I didn’t think about it really. Dick thought about it at one point, but we got over it five minutes later,” she said.

“Age is but a number, and Dick’s always had a really ­wonderful energy and he’s a doer.”

George and Amal Clooney

George Clooney, 63, has previously revealed how his 17-year age gap with wife Amal Clooney, 46, affects their marriage.

“We agree on most things,” George told E! News in 2022. “When you’re 61, which apparently I am, as you get older, you’re kind of looking at things a little differently.”

“Amal wants to paint the wall yellow,” he said at the time. “And if I was younger, I feel like that’s a stupid color. And now you just go, ‘I don’t care. Who cares if a wall’s yellow?'”

George and Amal Clooney wed in 2014 (Credit: Anna Maria Tinghino / SplashNews.com)

Maisie Smith and Max George

Maisie Smith, 23, is dating The Wanted star Max George, 35, and they have endured their fair share of backlash over their age gap relationship.

In November 2022, Max hit back at the age gap claims of his romance with Maisie. Max fumed to social media at the time: “I’ve just read that apparently mine and Maisie’s age gap is ‘controversial’. A woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s. What the [bleep] are they implying? I’d love an explanation please DM.”

Yikes!

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Beyoncé reportedly told Seventeen in 2000 that she met Jay-Z when she was 18, but they began dating a year and a half later, making her 19 years old. The music royalty couple share a 12-year age gap and didn’t debut their relationship until they stepped out at the VMAs in 2004.

“We were friends first for a year and a half before we went on any dates,” reports claim Beyoncé told Oprah Winfrey in an OWN interview in the early noughties.

“We were on the phone for a year and a half, and that foundation is so important for a relationship. Just to have someone who you just like is so important, and someone [who] is honest.”

Beyonce and Jay-Z share three children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

