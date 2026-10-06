Anita Rani has opened up about severe anxiety while navigating her hormones.

The broadcaster and former Strictly star, 48, shared the emotional update in an Instagram video posted on Monday. She said familiar coping methods had begun failing after supporting her for more than 40 years.

“I have been experiencing something that I have never in my life experienced before. It has taken the wind out of my sails actually. I am suffering crippling anxiety. I am overwhelmed, I am unsure,” she told followers.

Her post prompted a warm public message from Zoe Ball. The 55-year-old broadcaster said she understood.

Zoe wrote: “Oh darling girl. It is so overwhelming when it comes. I hear you.”

She added that anxiety had been her biggest menopause symptom and sent Anita love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anita Rani (@itsanitarani)

Anita Rani questions how to handle hormonal changes amid anxiety

Anita described herself as someone accustomed to handling problems and keeping several responsibilities moving. Now, those long-standing coping mechanisms felt as though they were falling away.

She said her upbringing taught her to act, cope and prioritise other people’s feelings. That made paying attention to her own emotions feel unfamiliar.

She asked: “Obviously it’s hormones, but here’s the thing – do I take hormones or do I feel the feels?”

The question captured her uncertainty about treatment and accepting a natural change. Anita also asked other women to share their experiences and practical tips.

Anita Rani wants more openness among Asian women

Meanwhile, Anita connected her experience with the expectations she associates with her cultural background.

Anita described herself through the role of a “first-born Indian daughter”. She said that identity had encouraged her to keep going, take charge and cope.

However, she believes Asian women rarely speak openly about these sort of health struggles. Anita said women generally need greater openness, while specifically addressing what she sees among brown women.

She shared the video because others might be feeling similarly. It was recorded outdoors during a run, an activity she said has always supported her mental health.

She ended by inviting practical tips from followers.

Zoe Ball has offered her support to Anita Rani (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Anita Rani’s recent personal changes

Anita’s candid update comes during a period of wider personal change.

She ended her 14-year marriage to technology executive Bhupinder Rehal in September 2023. A year later, she said she was focusing on herself and considering life’s second phase.

Read more: Anita Rani’s emotional realisation after ending her 14-year marriage

She made her relationship with sound-wellness creator and musician Alex Lavery public in September 2025.

Her latest video centred on hormonal change, emotional strain and a request for shared experiences.

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