‘Now I’ve got a choice’: Anita Rani’s emotional realisation after ending her 14-year marriage

Anita Rani ended her 14-year marriage in 2023, and it appears it led to her having quite the emotional transformation.

Countryfile presenter, Anita Rani split from her husband in September 2023, after 14 years together. And it appears that decision has been one she has never regretted.

A few months ago, Anita – who recently appeared on Race Across The World – gave an interview on Loose Women, revealing she had come to a heartfelt realisation when she ended her marriage. And was forced to change a large part of her life.

Anita Rani’s emotional realisation

It seems Anita spent her whole life as a “people-pleaser” and when she had the opportunity to be alone, it made her rethink everything.

She said: “As you get older, you become more empowered. My life has changed dramatically. I’ve now got a choice about what I do next. And I would quite like to pay attention to growing myself as a woman and doing things I have never done before.”

But beyond having her own control of her life, Anita realised she needed to stop doing this just for other people.

She explained: “I think I am definitely a people-pleaser, I think I have been brought up to be one. And I think I have been conditioned to make sure that – while I can be independent and free-spirited – I must make sure nobody is upset.

This wasn’t actually the first time Anita opened up about feeling “free” after her marriage ended.

She told The Sun: “There is no shame attached to being single and living your best life in your 40s. I want all women to know that. I’m on the other side now.

“There is light, and the light is good! I am single and child-free in my mid-40s. And I have never felt better, sexier, more powerful, or more excited about the future.”

Why did Anita split up with her husband?

It’s believed Anita and her ex-husband “drifted apart” after their busy work schedules kept them apart throughout the year.

At the time, a source confirmed the news. They said: “It is really sad, but they decided to separate. Their hectic schedules over the past couple of years have sadly meant they have drifted over time.

“They remain on very good terms and wish nothing but the best for one another.”

However, in December 2025, Anita spoke out, revealing she has a new boyfriend, Alex. And it turns out she had been dating him for a year before going public.

She said about Alex: “He’s not just good-looking. But he is a beautiful soul. He is free-spirited, and has really great energy.”

We’re so happy that Anita found happiness after her split!

