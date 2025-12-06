Anita Rani gushes over ‘romantic’ new boyfriend after end of 14-year marriage: ‘He’s not just good-looking’

Anita Rani has opened up about her new boyfriend following the end of her 14-year marriage to ex-husband Bhupinder Rehal.

Presenter Anita – who is on My Life At Christmas today (December 6) – split from Bhupinder in 2023. Fast forward to September this year, and Anita was pictured with a new man and snapped looking lovingly at the mystery hunk.

Now, Anita has spoken about her “handsome” new boyfriend Alex Lavery, who she’s been dating for a year.

Anita split from her husband a few years ago (Credit: YouTube)

Anita Rani on ‘free-spirited’ new boyfriend

Former Strictly star Anita and Alex went public back in September during Fashion Week.

As The Sun reports, Alex works at the immersive experience company Frqncy Ldn, which “explores the effects of sound and mind on the body”. He also appeared at Glastonbury where he performed sound meditations.

In a recent interview, Anita – who’s appearing on Celebrity Race Across the World currently – gushed over her new man, who she confirmed she’s been dating for a year. She told the publication: “He’s not just good-looking, he’s a beautiful soul. He’s free-spirited and has really great energy.”

A “music-obsessed” Anita then revealed “one of the most romantic things” that Alex has done for her.

The TV star shared that since they got together, Alex has been paying attention to her musical taste. As a result, he surprised her by buying her records and vinyls of music that he thinks she would like, with Anita calling the gesture “beautiful”.

The presenter has found love again (Credit: ITV)

Anita calls herself ‘really lucky’

As for if Anita would tie the knot again, she admitted: “I’m just having a nice time. You know, when you meet someone who’s vibrant and you think, ‘Alright, it’s on. I don’t want to jinx it, we’re having a nice time. We’ll see. I don’t know how I feel [about getting married again]. I don’t feel like I need to live by convention. I’m in quite a rad space. So I’m just going to live on my own.”

Anita – who calls herself “fiercely independent” – went to say: “I like my own company. But I’m really lucky that I’ve met someone who’s fun, handsome and kind. He’s a great cook.”

Anita’s marriage split

Anita was said to have amicably “drifted apart” from husband Bhupinder after their busy work schedules kept them apart.

“It’s really sad but they’ve decided to separate,” a source told the Mirror at the time. “Their hectic schedules over the past couple of years have sadly meant they’ve drifted apart over time. They remain on very good terms and wish nothing but the best for one another.”

The pair reportedly met at a rave in East London and tied the knot in a traditional three-day Sikh ceremony in 2009.

