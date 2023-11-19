Anita Rani gives first interview since marriage split: ‘There’s no shame being single in your 40s’

Former Strictly star Anita Rani revealed that “there’s no shame” in being single in your 40s, after splitting from her husband.

The former Countryfile star, 46, said that she can’t wait to start chapter two of her life as well as being unapologetic.

Anita Rani admitted ‘there’s no shame’ in being single in your 40s

Talking to The Sun, Anita said: “There’s no shame attached to being single. And living your best life in your 40s. I want all women to know. That I’m on the other side now.

“There is light, and the light is good! I’m single. I’m child-free, I’m in my mid-40s and I have never felt better, sexier, more powerful or more excited about the future.

Anita Rani admitted there’s no shame in being single in your 40s (Credit: YouTube)

She added that she feels “empowered” and is being “unapologetic”.

Anita knew she would be “blossoming” in her 40s as she said: “I always knew I’d get to my 40s and become who I wanted to be. It’s when I’d start blossoming. I’m going to get sexier as I get older. This shift in mindset is no coincidence.”

However, she also added that there has been some sort of “awakening” that’s emerged following her split. “It’s liberating that people know that I’m single now. Not everything works out. Things come to their natural conclusion. That is absolutely fine,” she said.

Anita makes no apology for the dress – good for her! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She felt “powerful” wearing the gown

Since then, the presenter confessed that the Rick Owens thigh-high split gown she wore at a red carpet event last month represented herself.

She said she would never have worn something so daring in the past, but now she feels like she’s worked so hard to become who she is, it’s her turn to be confident.

This comes after Anita admitted she and her husband “drifted apart” during Strictly Come Dancing in 2015.

Anita’s marriage split

Anita was said to have amicably “drifted apart” from her husband after their busy work schedules kept them apart earlier this year.

“It’s really sad but they’ve decided to separate,” a source told the Mirror. “Their hectic schedules over the past couple of years have sadly meant they’ve drifted apart over time.

“They remain on very good terms and wish nothing but the best for one another.”

The pair reportedly met at a rave in East London and tied the knot in a traditional three-day Sikh ceremony in 2009.

