Claudia Winkleman confirms ‘big dogs’ as she drops Celebrity Traitors Series 2 cast spoiler

Claudia Winkleman has dropped hints about the star-studded line-up for the upcoming Celebrity Traitors series, which is set to return later this year.

The BBC hit show first aired a celebrity edition in 2025, featuring the likes of Stephen Fry, Paloma Faith, and Joe Marler.

In a dramatic finale, Alan Carr – who played as a Traitor throughout – won £87,500 for Neuroblastoma, a children’s cancer charity.

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Fans have been eagerly awaiting a follow-up, and according to Claudia, the new series promises even bigger surprises.

Claudia teased Celebrity Traitors Series 2 on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors Series 2: Claudia hints at star-studded cast

During an appearance on The One Show last night (March 25), hosts Vernon Kay and Clara Amfo pressed Claudia for details about the second series.

“You’re about to film series 2 of Celebrity Traitors,” Vernon began. “Now, all we wanna know is, are there any big dogs in this one?”

Claudia, visibly flustered, covered her face with her hair and admitted: “I don’t even want to look at you!”

She teased, “There certainly are! The people that make it are extraordinary.” She added that the producers had to repeat the names to her twice because she was so shocked: “I was like, ‘Huh? Are you joking? Come again!’ So, we’re incredibly lucky!”

Reflecting on the first series’ success, Claudia said she is “so grateful” to everyone willing to play the game. She also revealed she “couldn’t say anything else” for now, leaving fans guessing.

Claudia couldn’t believe who signed up for Series 2 (Credit: BBC)

‘Love her!’

Fans have been quick to respond to Claudia’s hints online.

“Looks to me like Vernon might be in it!” one viewer joked on Facebook.

“I only watch the celebrity version,” another added.

“Love her,” commented a third fan.

Over on X, one user quipped, “Meghan Markle is gonna be on it, isn’t she?”

Read more: Joe Marler issues warning to Celebrity Traitors series 2 stars: ‘Be careful!’

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