Joe Marler issues warning to Celebrity Traitors series 2 stars: ‘Be careful!’

Celebrity Traitors favourite Joe Marler has shared a candid warning for the famous faces set to enter Series 2 — and it’s not just about surviving those brutal round tables.

The former rugby star appeared on the first celebrity edition last year alongside Paloma Faith, Kate Garraway, Jonathan Ross and Cat Burns.

Playing as a Faithful, Joe made it all the way to the finale, only to be banished before the dramatic reveal that saw Alan crowned the winning Traitor.

Joe reached the Celebrity Traitors final last year (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors star Joe Marler warns Series 2 cast

Speaking to Metro, Joe, 35, revealed that upcoming contestants have already been sliding into his messages for advice.

“Without naming names, people have reached out to me for advice,” he said, admitting he has no idea who will officially be taking part but is “excited to see who is”.

And his biggest tip? It’s surprisingly practical.

“Don’t eat too much breakfast in your own lodgings before going down to another breakfast. I put on eight kilos doing it. So I said, just be careful what you’re eating in there,” he warned.

Beyond the food, Joe stressed that while the round tables may look fierce, it’s vital to keep perspective.

“The round tables are intense,” he explained. “Just the whole nature of it is quite daunting, and a lot of people thought, ‘Oh, you’ve gone after Jonathan or Alan. It’s a bit spikey.’”

He was quick to add: “None of this is a genuine personal attack or anything like that. It’s just a game.”

Joe admitted he gained weight while on the show (Credit: BBC)

Who has signed up for Celebrity Traitors Series 2?

The official line-up for Series 2 has yet to be confirmed. However, speculation is already swirling over which big names could be heading into the castle next.

According to bookies, comedian Bob Mortimer is a strong favourite. TV veteran Davina McCall and singer Lily Allen are also rumoured contenders.

YouTuber Zoella and documentary-maker Louis Theroux have likewise been tipped as possible participants.

