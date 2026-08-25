Former Strictly star James Jordan makes worrying confession about his future following Ola split

James Jordan has admitted he sometimes wakes up asking “who am I now?” as he faces quieter periods in his career and a major change in his personal life following his split from Ola.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional made the candid admission amid his trial separation from wife Ola. The comments come after James moved out of the family home and into a one-bedroom flat.

James, 48, discussed his concerns during a conversation with fellow former Strictly dancer Brendan Cole. The pair have launched the MANOPAUSE podcast, which explores the experiences of middle-aged men.

James opened up on his new podcast (Credit: MANOPAUSE with Brendan Cole and James Jordan / YouTube)

James Jordan opens up about identity crisis after Strictly exit and Ola split

Speaking on MANOPAUSE, James explained that he finds it difficult when he has no work or commitments waiting for him.

He said: “Sometimes when you have those really quiet periods, which we never used to have all of the time we were involved in Strictly.

“When I have those quiet periods, and I wake up in the morning, and I’ve got nothing to do, I find that really difficult.”

The BBC One show’s fourth series in 2006 marked the start of both James and Ola’s time as Strictly professionals. Eight years later, James chose to leave when bosses proposed a smaller role.

The dancer continues to tour, but he admitted that he has started questioning how long he can keep performing professionally.

James said: “And at some point, it’s all going to dry up. Yeah, we’re still touring, I’m 48, how many more years can I dance for?”

He then revealed the question that sometimes crosses his mind when he no longer has his familiar performance clothes to put on.

James added: “I don’t know, I just sometimes wake up and think, ‘who am I now?’, if I haven’t got my dance shoes on and my sequin top, ‘who am I?’.”

James and Ola Jordan shared the news they’d split recently (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

James and Ola prioritise daughter Ella

By the time of their separation, James and Ola had been married for 22 years. Their relationship began in 1999, while October would have marked their 23rd wedding anniversary.

Their manager and friend Vickie White confirmed that the couple had started a trial separation some time before the announcement.

She said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that I can confirm that James and Ola began a trial separation some time ago.

“Their shared priority remains co-parenting their daughter, Ella, and they are committed to putting her wellbeing first.

“They would greatly appreciate your understanding as they navigate this difficult time.”

James’s latest comments focus on the uncertainty he feels during quiet periods away from dancing. They also reveal the questions he now faces as he considers the next stage of his career after spending years in the spotlight.

Read more: James Jordan ‘devastated’ after not getting Dancing On Ice job ‘at the last minute’ after being ‘promised’ the role

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.