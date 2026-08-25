Perez Hilton suffered broken bones after falling several times on the night of his distressing self-harm livestream, his brother-in-law Tom has said in an update.

Tom said Perez remains in hospital and his recovery following the August 4 incident includes treatment for cuts and several fractures. The latest update suggests his physical injuries were more extensive than first understood.

A source recently claimed to the Daily Mail that Perez’s injuries could leave significant scarring. However, neither his family nor his medical team has confirmed that he has suffered permanent disfigurement.

Perez Hilton is recovering in hospital following his self-harm livestream (Credit: Arlene Richie/Shutterstock)

Perez Hilton’s broken bones revealed in podcast update

During a new episode of The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker, Tom told Booker that the celebrity blogger fell repeatedly that night. Tom said those falls left him with numerous broken bones, alongside the cuts for which he continues to receive care.

Tom also described Perez as “lucid” and said he has been speaking with his family. However, there is currently no timeline for his recovery.

According to Tom, the Baker Act measure that had kept Perez in hospital has now expired. He added that Perez will move to another medical facility to continue his mental health recovery.

He said: “So, we are now just transitioning into the mental side of things. Although, of course, while he’s in the hospital, while he’s being treated for his physical ailments, psychiatrists come in and check in and see how he’s doing and make sure he’s not looking to harm himself.

“The actual healing, or digging into what caused this mental break as I’ve called it, hasn’t been discovered. I don’t know if it will ever be.”

Addressing how long that process could take, Tom said on the podcast: “However long that takes… is however long that takes. I don’t think you’re going to see him pop up in a few days.”

Perez has not seen his children since the incident. Tom said: “He, in this situation, thought he was doing what was best for the children. That time, that’s what he thought. His kids adore him, and he’s been a present father.”

Tom explained that the children are currently in the care of Perez’s mother, who has temporary legal guardianship.

What happened during Perez Hilton’s livestream?

The incident took place on August 4, when Perez appeared to self-harm during a livestream. Police said he later received treatment for an overdose, while his physical injuries included cuts.

Tom’s account has now added repeated falls and multiple fractures to the injuries disclosed after the crisis. Perez continues to receive treatment in hospital while communicating with close relatives.

Perez Hilton’s brother-in-law has shared an update on the star (Credit: Arlene Richie/Shutterstock)

Podcast discusses possible sepsis link

Tom and Booker also discussed whether psychosis associated with sepsis might have contributed to the mental health crisis. Perez suffered sepsis earlier in 2026.

However, both men acknowledged that the possible connection remained speculation. They did not present the theory as a medical diagnosis or confirmed explanation for what happened.

For now, Perez’s family appears focused on his ongoing physical and mental health treatment. Tom’s update made clear that they do not expect the blogger to make an immediate return to public life as he continues his recovery.

If you are struggling or have been affected by the issues in this article, Samaritans can be contacted free at any time on 116 123. You can also visit samaritans.org.

Read more: Conditions Perez Hilton ‘must meet’ in order to see his children following ‘self-harm livestream’ incident

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