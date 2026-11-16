Heavily pregnant Holly Ramsay cradles baby bump for glam appearance at dad Gordon’s 60th birthday bash

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Pregnant Holly Ramsay has shared photos from dad Gordon’s 60th birthday dinner, with husband Adam Peaty joining the family celebration.

Her Instagram post offered a glimpse inside Pétrus by Gordon Ramsay, one of the TV chef’s restaurants in London.

The Knightsbridge venue serves modern French food and holds one Michelin star.

Holly is due next month (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Pregnant Holly Ramsay shares Gordon’s birthday dinner details

For the birthday occasion, Holly wore a draped black gown and cradled her bump as she took a mirror selfie.

Adam opted for a tuxedo, with the couple pictured sitting close together at the table during the meal.

Alongside the family photographs, she posted pictures of the food at the restaurant as part of the birthday dinner.

A napkin embroidered with “GR60 Holly” in black thread added a personalised touch to her place at the table.

She used the same birthday shorthand in her Instagram caption, writing “GR60” alongside a martini emoji and a heart.

Gordon Ramsay’s family birthday celebrations

Holly is one of six children Gordon shares with Tana, alongside Megan, Jack, Tilly and their two youngest sons.

She and Jack are twins, while Megan is the oldest of the Ramsay siblings.

Gordon turned 60 on Sunday (November 8). He shares his birthday with daughter Tilly, who turned 25 on the same date.

Holly had also marked her dad’s milestone with an Instagram tribute earlier in November.

Gordon’s own Instagram update featured a black-and-white bathroom selfie, with his workout outfit rolled down to leave him shirtless.

Alongside the photograph, he thanked followers for their messages:

“Thank you everyone for the incredible birthday messages! Day 2 of being 60……LFG!!!!”

Several followers complimented his appearance, while another jokingly suggested it was time to put his shirt back on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Ramsay-Peaty (@hollyramsaypeaty)

Holly and Adam’s baby news

Holly announced in June that she and Adam were expecting their first child together.

Adam, 31, is already a father to a son from his previous relationship with Eirianedd Munro.

Holly has continued posting pregnancy updates on Instagram, including photographs shared from Miami in September.

In October, she was pictured on a shopping trip to maternity store Hatch in London.

Holly is due next month, in December.

Read more: Pregnant Holly Ramsay ‘glowing’ as she shows off baby bump on holiday

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