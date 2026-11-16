Helen Flanagan in low-cut tie-up leopard print dress as fans declare her ‘perfection at its finest’

Helen Flanagan has shared a new collection of Instagram photos featuring a plunging leopard print dress.

The former Coronation Street actress included family photographs with her three children among the shots of her latest outfits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan)

Helen Flanagan in leopard-print dress

The leopard print dress featured tie-up detailing at the front. Helen wore her blonde hair down in waves as she took a selfie in the mirror on her phone.

However, it wasn’t the only statement look in Helen’s new pictures.

She posed in a green gown, which offered a different silhouette from the plunging animal print number. She wore the glitzy number to the This Is Manchester Awards earlier this month.

For the third eveningwear look, she opted for black lace, this time choosing a strapless dress.

‘Such an incredible woman’

People added heart and fire emojis in the comments, while others put their compliments into words.

One follower left a compliment beneath the collection of photographs, writing: “That’s perfection at its finest right there.”

Another follower’s message went beyond the clothes, offering support for Helen and her life as a mum of three.

“Such an incredible woman and mother absolutely nailing life. Inspirational to so many. Keep going it’s great to see you happy and making so many memories with your kids,” they said.

A third follower opted for a much shorter comment, offering the single-word compliment: “Stunning.”

Helen’s followers praised her latest upload (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Helen’s £80 Vinted dress

Before this collection, Helen had given followers a different kind of wardrobe update, sharing details of her Vinted account.

The black corset gown she modelled had an £80 asking price on her profile. It was one of several pre-loved pieces she told followers she was selling through the second-hand clothing app.

The listing concerned that earlier black dress, rather than the leopard print outfit featured in her latest collection.

In the accompanying video, Helen held a Christian Dior saddle bag in pink suede while showing the gown.

She also shared a photograph of herself wearing the gown, which had a flowing skirt beneath its corset-style bodice.

Thick straps framed its plunging neckline, while sheer sections decorated with flowers ran across the midriff.

She made clear that the post was an advert, using the label AD in her message to followers. Her caption also included a pink heart emoji, a Vinted tag and a link to her page.

She has previously worked in lingerie modelling, including for Ann Summers.

Read more: Helen Flanagan asks ‘am I going to die an old hag on my own?’ after admitting she’s ‘sad and lonely’

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