Strictly Come Dancing host Josh Widdicombe has faced criticism from viewers after appearing to cut off Emma Willis during Saturday night’s show.

The BBC favourite returned for its third week on October 10, with the 2026 celebrities once again taking to the ballroom to showcase their dancing skills.

Since the series launched in September, the new presenting trio of Josh, Emma and Johannes Radebe have received a mixed response. Some fans have questioned the new dynamic following Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly’s departures last year.

And on Saturday night, Josh found himself at the centre of the latest viewer debate after Lacey Turner and Vito Coppola’s routine.

Strictly Come Dancing viewers fume over Josh Widdicombe’s behaviour on last night’s show (Credit: BBC)

Josh Widdicombe cuts off Emma Willis on Strictly Come Dancing

Following Lacey and Vito’s Samba, the pair received feedback from the judges.

Once Shirley Ballas had finished speaking, Emma turned her attention to Lacey and said: “You’ve really been focusing on your spins this week haven’t you? It’s paid off.”

Lacey replied: “I hope so.”

Emma continued: “You’re always so like, ‘Oh, I don’t know.'”

Lacey admitted: “It’s all a blur isn’t it.”

Emma then offered some encouragement, saying: “Yeah but it’s done now…”

But before Emma could finish, Josh jumped in and said: “That’s really good. Get up them stairs. Get away from them.”

Viewers spotted Josh talking over Emma on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

The exchange did not go unnoticed, with some viewers taking to X to share their thoughts on Josh speaking over Emma.

One person said: “Josh telling them to go upstairs before Emma was finished speaking to them… oh lord.”

Another wrote: “He ain’t gonna be back next series ain’t he.” [Sic]

Someone else commented: “Emma is so over Josh isn’t she.”

However, not everyone saw the moment in the same way. One viewer wrote: “Emma just talked all over Josh when he said to Vito and Lacey to go upstairs. Felt awkward.”

Viewers react to Emma, Josh and Johannes on Strictly Come Dancing

Despite the latest criticism, it appeared there were also plenty of viewers enjoying the new hosting trio more this week, following the backlash seen earlier in the series.

One person gushed: “Right, I’m gonna say it. I’m enjoying the new hosts. Johannes is great and Josh and Emma are fun.”

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing professionals to go head-to-head in ultimate dance-off

Another viewer said that Johannes, Emma and Josh “all look like they’ve settled in now”.

Meanwhile, a third added: “I know it’s probably just me. But Josh and Johannes have really come into their own the last 2 weeks. I love the way Josh and Emma stand up for the contestants too.”

Strictly Come Dancing’s results show will air on Sunday October 11 from 7.10pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, as viewers find out which celebrity will be leaving the competition next.

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