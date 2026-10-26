Celebrity Traitors is heading towards its nail-biting finale, but the drama is far from over as Sharon Rooney is now tipped to be the next contestant banished.

The latest odds suggest her time on the BBC show could soon be up.

Last Friday’s episode left viewers on a cliffhanger, revealing that actress Sharon and comedian Joanne McNally, both Faithfuls, were facing banishment. One of them will be sent home in Thursday’s episode (October 29), although some viewers have made it clear they would rather see Joanne go.

The tension has also prompted concern among viewers about Sharon, with some suggesting she appeared to have “checked out” after coming under fire at the round table.

Now, bookmakers have weighed in on who could be next to leave, and Sharon has emerged as the favourite for banishment.

Sharon Rooney is the favourite to be banished from Celebrity Traitors next (Credit: BBC)

Who will be banished from Celebrity Traitors next?

Fans will have to wait until Thursday’s episode on October 29 to discover who faces the chop. Both Sharon and Joanne are in danger, with Traitor King Kenny holding the key to their fate.

Kenny began the series as a Faithful before being recruited by the Traitors. He was also awarded a double vote following a mission, giving him extra influence over the outcome.

With the first round of voting ending in a tie, his decision could prove crucial. Last Friday’s episode deliberately left the result hanging, so viewers will have to tune in on Thursday to find out who he chose.

According to ActionNetwork.com, Sharon is currently the favourite to be banished next.

Joanne McNally is at risk of being banished from Celebrity Traitors (Credit: BBC)

Sharon Rooney tipped for Celebrity Traitors banishment

The latest predictions put Sharon’s odds of being banished at 3/7, representing a 70% probability, according to ActionNetwork.com.

Joanne, meanwhile, has odds of 3/2, giving her a 40% probability of being the next contestant sent home.

The predictions also suggest comedian and TV star Romesh Ranganathan could be the next person murdered by the Traitors, with odds of 13/7. Actor and singer Sebastian Croft is also in the frame, with odds of 7/3 to be the next victim.

An ActionNetwork.com spokesperson explained why Sharon is currently leading the banishment predictions.

They said: “With the first round of voting for banishment tied at the round table, King Kenny holds the deciding vote – and since he voted for Sharon Rooney the first time around, it seems unlikely he’ll change his mind now. That is why Sharon’s banishment odds sit at 3/7, with Joanne McNally trailing behind at 3/2.

“As for the sixth victim of the traitors, Romesh Ranganathan leads the way at 13/7 to get murdered next. Romesh keeps coming across as a true Faithful to the others and since he voted for Michael Sheen at the round table, Romesh’s murder might point a few more fingers at Michael, which is exactly the kind of distraction the traitors need heading into the end game.”

Romesh Ranganathan is the favourite to be murdered by the Traitors next (Credit: BBC)

Maya Jama tipped to win Celebrity Traitors

Away from the battle to avoid banishment, ActionNetwork.com has also shared its predictions for who could win Celebrity Traitors this year.

The spokesperson said: “The biggest shake-up is in the race for the win, where the three traitors have overtaken Michael Sheen and they are now favoured to win the series.

“Maya Jama leads the pack with odds of winning at 7/3, with James Acaster and King Kenny tied behind her at 3/1 to win; none of them has received a single vote at the round table and there is no major heat on them at the moment, so they could quietly slip under the radar all the way until the end.”

With the finale now just days away, the pressure is mounting on the remaining contestants. Sharon and Joanne’s fate rests with Kenny’s deciding vote, while the latest predictions have also put Romesh in the spotlight as a potential target for the Traitors.

Read more: Traitors winner Meryl Williams signs up for First Dates as Channel 4 shares first look ahead of new series

Celebrity Traitors returns on Thursday, October 29 from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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