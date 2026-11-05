‘Didn’t see that coming!’ EastEnders fans stunned as iPlayer episode sees main character killed off and Walford icon return

EastEnders spoilers feature in this article about Craig and Amy. The episode hasn’t aired on TV, but it’s available now to watch on BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders fans have been left gripped by today’s episode, with a shocking death and the return of a much-loved Walford troublemaker making for a dramatic instalment.

The BBC soap wasted no time picking up where yesterday’s cliffhanger left off, as viewers were desperate to discover whether Craig had survived being struck over the head by Amy.

But is Craig dead? Here is everything you need to know about today’s action-packed episode

Amy finally comes home today (Credit: BBC)

Craig Ingram’s fate is revealed in EastEnders

After hitting Craig with a candlestick in self-defence yesterday, the realisation that she had killed Craig hits Amy hard today.

She starts talking to him, telling his lifeless body how sorry she is and how she wants them to have a life together. But as blood pools at his head, she quickly works out that he is dead.

Realising what she has done, Amy drops the candlestick and grabs Craig’s phone and keys before racing out of the door.

Meanwhile, back in Albert Square, Jack is beside himself. After speaking to Craig moments before his death and agreeing to pay £100k in return for Amy, Jack waits for details about where to meet.

However, he has no idea about the horror unfolding at the bedsit between Amy and Craig…

Amy opens up to Sean about Craig in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Amy escapes Craig in EastEnders

Soon, Denzel and Sean arrive to tell Jack about Amy’s call, but while they process the news, Amy walks in. She is covered in bruises, but Jack is beyond relieved to see her. However, she is still in shock about what happened with Craig. Unable to put into words that Craig is dead, Amy races upstairs.

Eventually, Sean gets through to Amy. The pair watch a film together, and she starts to open up. However, when she asks if he trusts the police, he replies that he doesn’t trust anyone. Just as it seems she is about to tell him what happened with Craig, the police arrive to question her.

With Sean’s words ringing in her ears, Amy lies to the police. She tells them what happened between her and Craig, but when it comes to the bit where she hit him with the candlestick, she instead tells the police that she kicked him and ran away.

But how long will it take for the police to work out the truth?

Amy lies to the police about Craig in EastEnders today (Credit: BBC)

Janine returned to EastEnders

In the middle of all the Amy and Craig drama today, we were also treated to a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment with Walford legend Janine.

Sandwiched in between scenes with Amy, Janine also makes a mysterious return. While the Carter family enjoyed chips on the doorstep of Peacock Palace as they watched the fireworks, Janine appeared to be up to her usual plotting.

Seen for the first time since she went to prison, Janine appeared to be in an office. She was handed what looked like a legal document, which she claimed was ‘perfect’ before handing over an envelope that probably contained cash.

Is Janine’s scheming linked to Mick Carter? He has been mentioned a lot on screen recently, and next week’s spoilers reveal that Linda learns something from Janine that leaves her utterly reeling.

But what does Janine tell her? And can she be trusted?

She’s back! (Credit: BBC)

Fans can’t get enough of today’s EastEnders

With a shock death and a familiar face returning all in the same episode, EastEnders fans are on cloud nine.

“Best episode in a very long time for me. Janine back and Craig killed off in one episode. What a day!” said one fan on Reddit.

A second fan agreed: “What an episode. I was gripped from start to finish.”

“I assume Janine’s appearance is her faking a death certificate for Mick,” pondered a third viewer. “Great to have her back either way!”

With Craig’s death now confirmed and Janine seemingly back in business, there’s certainly plenty for viewers to talk about.

And with Linda set to receive a potentially explosive revelation next week, it looks like the Walford drama is far from over.

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns