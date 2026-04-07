I’m A Celebrity viewers brand David Haye ‘unlikeable’ as first ‘feud’ spotted in camp

I’m A Celebrity South Africa returned tonight (April 7) – and viewers think they’ve already found this year’s villain, with David Haye firmly in the firing line.

The show – back for its second all-stars series – saw tensions simmer as eight contestants entered camp. Almost immediately, David appeared to rub fellow campmates the wrong way – particularly Beverley Callard and Sinitta.

Tonight’s episode saw him ‘fuming’ with Sir Mo Farah…

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David Haye has already sparked tension in camp (Credit: ITV)

David Haye’s struggles leave I’m A Celebrity campmates unimpressed

Over in Savannah Scrub, Beverley doubled down on her frustration, still unimpressed by how David had dismissed her to Adam Thomas and Seann Walsh.

Meanwhile in Main Camp, David faced fresh embarrassment as he failed – not once, but twice – to get the campfire going, with Sir Mo Farah stepping in both times.

The boxer was seen looking “absolutely fuming” as Mo succeeded where he couldn’t.

“Mo to the rescue once again ladies and gentlemen,” David said as the fire finally lit.

When Scarlett Moffatt cheekily asked why Mo could do it and he couldn’t, David replied bluntly: “It’s the energy.”

Sir Mo stepped in after David failed to light the fire (Credit: ITV)

Viewers turn on David Haye

Fans watching at home were quick to pick up on the tension – and many think David is coming across “badly” just days into the series.

“Is it just me, or is David Haye coming across REALLY badly so far?!?!” one viewer asked.

“I’m obsessed with them all hating David,” said another, while a third added: “Haye is VERY unlikeable.”

“Cheer up David – has he had an attitude change?” another questioned.

“I can tell Haye is very jealous of Mighty Mo. Surely he has to be the Alpha Male?” someone else claimed.

Scarlett didn’t hold back with her comments (Credit: ITV)

“David being absolutely FUMMINGGG that he wasn’t macho alpha manly enough to start the fire,” another wrote.

“David is just all talk and it’s annoying. Can’t even light a fire,” another added. “He’s been so vocal about the team… you’d think he’d be somewhat useful!”

Read more: Where I’m A Celebrity South Africa is filmed and when it was recorded

I’m A Celebrity South Africa is on ITV1 and ITVX weeknights at 9pm.

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