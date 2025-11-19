I’m A Celebrity star Vogue Williams’ husband ‘hinted’ she was heading into the jungle on live TV

Vogue Williams’ husband Spencer Matthews may have accidentally blown her I’m A Celebrity cover last week.

The Irish model and broadcaster is due to head into the jungle tomorrow night and has been doing her best to keep the whole thing quiet.

But during a live TV appearance, Spencer let slip a little too much – and pretty much gave the whole secret away.

Spencer was on Good Morning Britain last week to chat about his latest endurance feat – an Ironman challenge.

But as the interview wrapped up, hosts couldn’t resist putting him on the spot about those swirling rumours that Vogue was heading into I’m A Celebrity. Spencer, who shares three children with Vogue, tried his best to bat it away. But let’s just say his denial wasn’t exactly convincing!

I’m A Celebrity star Vogue’s husband Spencer lets slip major clue

Spencer appeared on the GMB sofa last week as ITV confirmed this year’s line-up. The newcomers had not yet been announced but Susanna Reid still grilled him about whispers Vogue was one of them.

Speaking about his ultra Ironman race, Susanna asked: “Is Vogue going to be able to be there to support you or is she going Down Under on her own epic mission in I’m A Celebrity?”

The former Made In Chelsea star repeatedly shifted around in his seat and laughed nervously.

Grinning tellingly, he replied: “The line-up was announced yesterday, was it not?”

Susanna told him: “But there’s some late arrivals we hear!” Shrugging his shoulders, Spencer said: “Listen, you know more than me, as ITV.

“But no, she will be there on Thursday supporting me. She hopes to be at the finish line. And I think she’s taking the kids to Winter Wonderland beforehand.”

Susanna’s co-host, Richard Madeley, wagged his finger as he said: “I note there was no absolute denial.”

Spencer laughed: “I know nothing about these things!”

The biggest giveaway was Spencer claiming to “know nothing”. Given that he and Vogue have three young children, coupled with the fact she will be on the other side of the world for three weeks, this is impossible.

Not many mums would keep this a secret from her kids’ other main caregiver… who also happens to be going abroad for an endurance challenge.

Spencer quit I’m A Celebrity after two days in 2015 (Credit: YouTube/ ITV)

When was Spencer Matthews in I’m A Celebrity?

Vogue is following in Spencer’s footsteps. But hopefully, her time in the jungle will be more successful than his.

Like his wife, Spencer was a late arrival to I’m A Celebrity. He made his entrance on the show’s third day in 2015. But by Day 5, he had quit.

At the time, ITV confirmed that Spencer had left “on medical grounds”. A brief statement read: “Spencer Matthews has left the jungle. We’re sorry to see him leave.”

It was later confirmed that Spencer had been secretly taking steroids. He had failed to tell producers about the pills he was taking before entering the show.

Spencer spoke out and admitted it was a “serious error of judgment”. The reality star said he had been using them to bulk up for a charity boxing match.

Why Spencer won’t fly to Australia

Spencer Matthews won’t be hot-footing it back to Australia to cheer Vogue Williams on in the jungle – so don’t expect him on the famous bridge when she eventually makes her exit.

He’s still deep into his mammoth Ironman Challenge, which, if he pulls it off, will see him take on seven full Ironman triathlons across seven continents in just 21 days.

Meanwhile, Vogue is gearing up to head into camp with Celebs Go Dating favourite Tom Read Wilson, making for a rather charming pairing as this year’s arrivals get underway.

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV and ITVX on Wednesday November 19, 2025.

