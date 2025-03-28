Vogue Williams has finally addressed rumours that she and her husband Spencer Matthews are splitting up.

The Irish model has been married to Spencer since 2018. The couple shares three adorable children – Theodore, six, Gigi, four, and Otto, two.

Even though they are “happily married”, the pair have fallen victim to baseless speculation about their personal life. So, Vogue has now taken it upon herself to end the rumours once and for all.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are honest about their ‘tiffs’ (Credit: Splash News)

Vogue Williams addresses Spencer Matthews split rumours

The mother-of-three took to Instagram this week to clarify she and her husband are “NOT” separating.

In a lengthy caption alongside a montage of the couple’s pictures, Vogue shut down rumours that their marriage was on the rocks.

I don’t want my children hearing these lies in the playground.

She wrote: “It’s with great sadness that I have to let you know that Spen and I are NOT breaking up!

“I usually avoid addressing baseless and cruel rumours, but this just keeps coming up. It’s disappointing to see this narrative being pushed almost daily when it’s absolutely not true. And much more importantly, I don’t want my children hearing these lies in the playground.”

She continued: “We’re not sure what the angle is or where it’s coming from, but the whole thing feels very strange and mean. We’re very happily married and in love, and I hope posting the truth on my own platform might make it stop.”

Vogue’s followers extended her support as her personal life has been caught up in social media drama.

One wrote: “Good for you standing up for your family and sharing the truth.”

Another added: “Good girl, well said! Stay happy and ignore all the noise.”

A third person said: “So pleased you’ve said this! It must be so hard to read each day. Knew it would be all rubbish.”

Honest admission of ‘tiffs’ in their marriage

Earlier this month, Vogue candidly spoke about her “tiffs” with her husband over chores. She claimed to take most of the workload as she revealed how much she does at home as a mum-of-three.

Vogue said: “In the nicest way possible, I would say I fix the broken radiator and I do the school run.”

She added: “I would say I do 80% of what [goes on]. We’ve actually been having a slight little tiff about that this morning, about the stuff that I do.”

Although parental duties aren’t free of challenges, neither Vogue nor Spencer hinted at problems in their marriage.

The TV star jokingly confessed that she and her husband are sleep-deprived and always have their hands full with three children.

Describing a typical morning at her home, she said: “Then [Otto] ran into the kitchen and Spenny was raging. You think I’m obsessed with my sleep, Spenny gets up and was like: ‘I’m already in a sleep deficit, I need to get back to sleep.'”

