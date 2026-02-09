I’m A Celebrity star Vogue Williams has revealed that her three-year-old son Otto has been rushed to the hospital.

The 40-year-old media personality shares three children with Made In Chelsea alum husband Spencer Matthews, whom she married in 2018. Last year, Vogue went into the jungle 10 years after Spencer did.

She previously wed former Westlife singer Brian McFadden in 2012 before divorcing in 2017. However, they never started a family.

While sharing three children, Vogue and Spencer have been married since 2018 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Vogue Williams reveals son was rushed to A&E

In an Instagram post shared 16 hours ago (February 8), Vogue posted a photo of Otto standing in a hospital with his arm in a sling.

Keeping her followers up to speed, Vogue wrote in her caption: “What a weekend. Ended up in A and E with Otto and a broken collarbone. Otty keeps telling us it’s not broken, it’s better!”

She continued: “Staff at Chelsea Westminster are amazing and flew through everyone… v impressive and thankful to them. Play-Doh fixes all!”

In other pics, Vogue can be seen with her other children — son Theodore, who is 7 years old, daughter Gigi, five.

While what looked to be a waiting room, Otto wore his sling in style with an animal print-style jacket.

‘That is very painful’

Following the update, Vogue was immediately supported by her 1.2 million followers, who rushed to the comments section to express their concerns and well-wishes.

“Oh little dude!! What a trooper! Get well soon Otto!” one user wrote.

“Feel better poor little guy,” another person shared.

“Oh Otto!!! You’re so brave. Give him a big hug from us!” a third remarked.

“Ouch. I did that in Italy after a go-kart tumble. V sore. Brave boy,” a fourth said.

Meanwhile, a fifth echoed: “Oh god love him, that is very painful.”

