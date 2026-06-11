Former Strictly star Oti Mabuse announces she’s pregnant with second baby

Oti Mabuse has announced she’s pregnant with her second baby with her husband Marius Iepure.

The couple are already parents to their daughter, who was born in 2023.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti, 35, shared the happy news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oti Mabuse (@otimabuse)

Oti Mabuse announces she’s pregnant with second baby

The dancer shared an adorable photo to Instagram showing herself with her growing bump on display in a tight orange dress.

Fellow dancer Marius smiles lovingly at Oti as he cradles her bump.

Meanwhile, the couple’s daughter is seen reaching up to touch Oti’s bump too. Above the family was a board that read: “Baby number 2.”

Oti captioned the post: “Plot twist…

“We thought we had our hands full already, but life had even bigger plans. Baby No. 2 is joining the dance party, and our hearts (and house) are about to get a whole lot fuller.”

Oti Mabuse has announced she’s pregnant with her second baby (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Fans are over the moon for Oti, including many of her celebrity friends.

Fellow Strictly star Gorka Marquez said: “AMAZING NEWS GUYS.”

Oti’s sister Motsi Mabuse added: “We love you, congratulations. The bigger the better.”

We thought we had our hands full already, but life had even bigger plans.

Meanwhile, Zoe Ball wrote: “Ahhhh gorgeous news you guys. Big love coming atcha.”

A fan added: “Sooooo wonderful!!!! Happy with you!!!!”

Another gushed: “Awww massive congratulations to you and your beautiful family.”

The former Strictly star already has a daughter, born in 2023 (Credit: Fred Duval)

Oti Mabuse on her daughter’s milestone

Oti and Marius welcomed a daughter in 2023.

Oti’s daughter was born two months early with an infection, and as a result was kept in intensive care at the University College London Hospital for six weeks.

Last December, Oti marked an emotional milestone with her daughter on Instagram. Alongside a photo of herself holding her little girl, Oti wrote: “23rd of December will always live in my heart.

Read more: Concerns for Oti Mabuse as she reveals ‘heartbreak’ and ‘tears’ in cryptic post with husband

“Bringing her home after weeks in hospital. No more wires, no more tests, no more hospital beds. Just us… holding our breath, promising to protect her with everything we had.”

Oti added: “Fast forward. She’s vibrant. She’s talkative, she’s hilarious. She is surrounded by love and she is the biggest blessing of our lives.”

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