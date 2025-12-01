Coronation Street spoilers for Wednesday, December 3 see plot to kill Costello interrupted

In Coronation Street spoilers for Wednesday, December 3, Becky makes a beeline for the hospital with a deadly plan to silence DI Costello once and for all, only for an unexpected interruption to throw her off course.

Meanwhile, Theo cooks up a brand-new story, insisting Todd’s injuries came from a boozy mishap rather than anything more sinister. But will anyone actually buy his version of events?

Here’s everything lined up in Coronation Street spoilers for Wednesday, December 3.

Becky wants rid of Costello (Credit: ITV)

1. Becky meets up with Soap

Lisa drops a bombshell on Becky. They think they’ve tracked down the lad who attacked Costello, and he goes by the name Soap. Becky acts innocent, insisting she’s never heard of him. But later, she sneaks off to meet Soap in secret.

The meet‑up is all about getting her hands on Costello’s burner and personal phone. Soap passes them over without fuss, but just as Becky clutches the goods, the sound nobody wants to hear cuts through the air – police sirens.

2. Becky wants rid of Costello in Coronation Street spoilers

Lisa breaks the news to Becky – the doctors are waking Costello from his induced coma. Over at the hospital, Becky sneaks around, making sure the coast is clear. Then, in true Becky style, she swipes a syringe, clearly set on finishing Costello off before he opens his eyes.

But just as she’s about to strike, she suddenly comes face‑to‑face with Lisa. The tension is sky‑high, the syringe still in Becky’s hand. Is this the moment her deadly plan unravels, or can she bluff her way out yet again?

Todd’s a shadow of himself (Credit: ITV)

3. Todd lies to Dev

Dev hears about the burglary and heads straight to the flat. Just then, Todd strolls out of the shower, towel in hand, and instantly scrambles for a cover story. He claims he’s only just back from London (the story Theo told him to stick to) and insists the cut on his head is nothing more than the aftermath of a boozy afternoon.

Dev listens, but is he buying Todd’s tale, or is the truth about to come out?

4. Theo carries on training

Theo presents Todd with a fitness watch and suggests that now he’s ‘back from London’ he should carry on with his training and set himself a 10k goal. Todd’s heart sinks.

As he returns from his run in agony, Christina takes him in for a cuppa. As a watching Theo’s face darkens, will Todd open up to Christina?

Daniel and Megan flirt (Credit: ITV)

5. Megan and Daniel celebrate in Coronation Street spoilers

Will beams as he scrolls through a text from Megan, who reveals she’s applied for a job at Weatherfield High. Over in the Rovers, Megan spills the latest to Daniel – she’s bagged an interview email. Daniel’s chuffed and, with a cheeky grin, slips in a date request.

Megan says yes, and Daniel’s over the moon. But across the room, Will Driscoll’s face tells a different story – he’s fuming. The smile’s long gone, replaced by a storm brewing under the surface.

Can Will keep his cool, or is he about to blow his cover?

6. Dee-Dee avoids commitment

Ollie beams and drops the big suggestion to Dee-Dee Bailey, how about they spend Christmas Day as a duo? Dee-Dee, smooth but non-committal, sidesteps the question with ease, leaving poor Ollie visibly wilted.

The mistletoe magic fizzles fast, and his pout tells you everything you need to know.

7. Maria and Eva bicker

Maria fires off a few sharp digs at Eva, who quickly tries to shut the row down. But Maggie’s eyes are wide open – she clocks every frosty exchange and knows there’s trouble brewing between the pair.

Maria witnesses the tense exchange (Credit: ITV)

8. Will faces up to Liam in Coronation Street spoilers

Meanwhile, Liam strikes up a chat with Will about his stint in Hull and cheekily prods him about any romantic entanglements. Will instantly snaps, taking the question the wrong way, and suddenly he’s right in Liam’s face, ready for a scrap.

Maria looks on in absolute shock.

Read more: Christmas is coming to Coronation Street: 2025 festive spoiler round-up

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!