Coronation Street ITVX episode drops chilling twist in Will and Megan grooming storyline

In today’s Coronation Street ITVX episode (Friday, November 14), Megan and Will took their secret relationship to the next level and they had unexpected help from right under their own roof.

After Megan admitted she was having second thoughts, Will returned home in a foul mood. But in a jaw-dropping turn, clueless Maggie Driscoll ended up helping the pair stay together… without even realising what she was doing.

Megan initially wanted to end things with Will (Credit: ITV)

Megan and Will over in Coronation Street

In today’s Corrie, the grooming storyline involving Will Driscoll and his athletics coach Megan escalated significantly.

After weeks of secret meetings and growing concern over their relationship, Megan decided to end things following a close call in which George nearly caught her kissing Will. Despite this, Megan accompanied Will home from his athletics trip, where he appeared visibly upset.

Before Megan could leave, Ben approached her, thanked her for the lift from Leeds, and gave her money for her trouble. Unaware of the true nature of her relationship with Will, he then invited her to stay for dinner, creating a tense and uncomfortable situation.

Megan continued with the relationship after all (Credit: ITV)

Megan and Will reunited

Over dinner, Ollie brought up the topic of Will’s mystery girlfriend and it was clear that Will felt awkward about discussing this with Megan present. Megan was also uncomfortable and felt as though she was imposing on the family, rushing off.

Will then explained that he didn’t want to find a new athletics coach as his performance has really improved with Megan. Right… He then asked his dad to consider him moving to Hull so that he could pursue his dreams.

He somehow pulled Ben’s heartstring as he agreed to the move. But, Maggie had a plan of her own. She wasn’t going to let her grandson move hours away from the family.

She and Eva joined forces and offered Megan money to train Will in Weatherfield two days a week.

After this, Megan and Will met up as they decided to continue with their relationship now that they could see each other more easily. Megan then sweetened Will up with talk of him ‘being a real man’ and not just ‘a boy with a crush.’

But with Will clearly struggling, and with Megan’s lies stacking up faster than a tower of Betty’s hotpots, Megan might want to start running… and not just for sport.

