Coronation Street ITVX episode kicks off new teen grooming storyline

Today’s latest Coronation Street ITVX episode (Wednesday, November 5) saw a new teen grooming storyline start, just week’s after Tim Metcalfe’s own story aired.

This time, it was Will Driscoll dating an older woman as he turned up on the Street with athletics coach Megan.

Will’s family doesn’t yet know about their relationship.

Megan brought Will back home to his family (Credit: ITV)

Megan brought Will home

Will Driscoll worried his family when he failed to show at the station after his trip to Edinburgh with his athletics team.

Brother Ollie had gone to pick him up before returning home without him. Eva was so worried when Will wasn’t answering his phone that she got the police involved.

And, Maggie Driscoll even created ‘missing’ posters to put up.

Watching this all unfold from a distance, Will spotted Lily Platt on the Street and offered her £20 to grab his passport from inside the pub. Lily instead told his family what Will had done, prompting Ben to look for him in Weatherfield.

Will then rocked up with his athletics coach Megan who explained that she’d found Will sleeping at his old changing rooms in Hull and drove him over to the family.

When Ben asked Will why he wanted to stay in Hull, Will made out that he missed his mates. But, this didn’t explain the need to grab his passport though. Remembering the love note, Ben reckoned there was a girl on the scene.

Will and Megan are a couple (Credit: ITV)

Will Driscoll’s grooming storyline in Coronation Street

Will’s family decided that they weren’t getting any information out of him and decided to lay the subject to rest for the night. They’d pick it up again the next day.

Instead of going to bed though, Will headed off to the ginnel to meet up with Megan again.

Megan arrived and made it clear to viewers at home that she and Will were dating.

She told him that she was working on a plan so that they could be together but for the time being they needed to avoid suspicion.

She became concerned when the police were sniffing around, telling Will that they needed to ‘bide their time.’

But, will the Driscolls realise that Will is being groomed by the older woman?

