Coronation Street fans brand Driscoll arrival ‘best episode in months’

The Driscoll family have rocked up in Weatherfield and they’ve already made a huge impact on Coronation Street fans excited by their arrival.

Last night (Monday, October 27), the family moved into the Rovers and wasted no time in becoming a part of the community.

And, while not every person on the cobbles was happy to see them (namely Maria), fans were more than pleased.

A whole new family entered the Street (Credit: ITV)

The Driscolls made an entrance to remember

Everything happened so quickly for Eva Price last night. From the moment her husband Ben removed her blindfold and revealed that she was the new owner of the Rovers, it was all systems go.

She reunited with her old mates and loved ones, and even her Street enemy Maria…

It was as if the Driscolls had always been a part of the community, getting to know everyone immediately.

There were sibling squabbles between Leanne and Toyah, dancing and singing between punters, and a few twists in the form of financial issues and a ‘mother-in-law from hell’ rocking up.

It was a true classic Corrie episode, and fans are hopeful that there’s lots more where that came from now that Eva and her family are here to stay.

The new era looks promising (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans over the moon with Driscoll arrival

Coronation Street fans have now taken to social media to share their absolute joy over last night’s Eva return scenes, excited for what’s to come for the soap.

They think that the ‘community feel’ of the episode has set to a promising future for the soap after recent doubts over where the show was heading.

One fan commented: “That was the best episode of Corrie in such a long time. It felt like the way it was before it went dark. I would love it if they kept it up. Eva’s return is brilliant and I tell you what I think Maggie is going to be an amazing character.”

Another exclaimed: “Really enjoyed that. Best episode in a long time. Great community feel. Welcome back Eva!”

A third person wondered: “Well that was the best episode of Corrie in ages. Why didn’t they bring Eva back years ago?!”

Agreeing, a fourth fan shared: “Incredible episode, best episode in MONTHS maybe even years? Incredible, loved all the scenes, so much laughter and drama being back, and welcome back Eva!”

A final excited fan added: “Just watched today’s Corrie now and wow, the best episode in ages! This is what we want, Eva’s return was fantastic!!”

