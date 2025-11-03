Coronation Street follow-up: Will Driscoll’s missing – but spoilers provide huge answers into his whereabouts

Will Driscoll – who we’re yet to actually meet – is missing in Coronation Street, but spoilers show that he won’t be for long.

Eva, Ben and Maggie were panicking over Will’s whereabouts tonight (Monday, November 3).

And, Maggie made it known that she blamed Eva for the whole ordeal.

Maggie made a serious threat towards Eva (Credit: ITV)

Maggie blamed Eva

The Driscolls were excited to welcome Will Driscoll back home from a trip (and we were too considering we haven’t even seen him yet!)

Anyway, Eva was busy regretting her decision to not get Will a ‘welcome home’ banner (trust us, no teen wants that!), while Ollie headed off to bring Will home from the station.

Eva explained that Will had been on a trip to Edinburgh with his athletics team, having been to Paris the year before. However, she never found out how well they placed in the competition because Will was very much a closed book.

Ollie then returned and explained that Will wasn’t at the station and wasn’t answering his phone. Eva then worried that something really bad had happened, but Maggie tried to reassure her. She reminded her that Will didn’t want to move so he was probably still in Hull.

But, as time went on, Eva contemplated getting the police involved to track down Will. And, Maggie Driscoll had just about had enough of pretending everything would be fine in the end. Then again, any more of David and Ben’s ‘ping’ talk would’ve had the same effect on us too.

Maggie Driscoll pointed the finger at Eva and blamed her for Will’s disappearance, telling her that she would regret ever moving to Weatherfield if Will didn’t return home safely.

Will returns home (Credit: ITV)

Will’s whereabouts revealed in Coronation Street spoilers

Coronation Street spoilers for the rest of the week reveal that Will eventually returns home but not before the police turn up at the Rovers.

With Will watching on from a distance, he offers Lily Platt some money to fetch his passport from the pub. But, with Lily blowing his cover, Will enters the pub with his athletics coach, Megan.

Megan explains to Eva Price and Ben Driscoll that she found Will sleeping at his old changing rooms in Hull and drove him over to Weatherfield.

The Driscolls then question Will on his reason for wanting to stay at their old place. Will says it’s because he misses his friends, but Ben thinks the love note has something to do with it.

Making friends on the Street, Will then convinces Liam Connor to skip school and go drinking with him instead. But, when Maggie finds the pair, how will she react?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

