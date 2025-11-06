Coronation Street viewers ‘work out’ big twist linking two storylines amid Will’s grooming storyline

Will Driscoll is being groomed by athletics coach Megan in Coronation Street, and fans think Tim’s grooming story is tied to it.

Brian tried to help Tim see that he was groomed as a child by his older girlfriend Trisha, but Tim didn’t see it like that.

But, will Will Driscoll’s storyline help Tim understand what really went on between him and Trisha?

Will is being groomed by Megan (Credit: ITV)

Will Driscoll groomed by Megan

This week in Coronation Street, the Driscolls were bracing themselves to welcome teen Will back from his athletics trip to Edinburgh, but things quickly went off the rails.

His brother Ollie went to pick him up from the station. The family were then left shocked when Will never showed up. He hadn’t even bothered to call.

Eva Price’s protective instincts kicked in, and she immediately alerted the police about her missing son. But Will was already on the Street, secretly recruiting Lily Platt to grab his passport from the pub.

His secret plan didn’t stay hidden for long, and he was eventually forced to return home. Megan drove him back, explaining that she’d found him sleeping at his old changing rooms in Hull before deciding to bring him over. Will admitted to his family that he missed his friends and didn’t want to move.

The drama didn’t end there. Viewers were stunned to learn that Will had been secretly dating the older Megan – and was being groomed. Megan warned him to ‘avoid suspicion’ while they tried to figure out a way to keep their relationship under wraps.

Tim dated Trisha when he was 14 (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans link Tim and Will storylines together

Will’s storyline comes weeks after Tim’s own storyline of a similar nature. Coronation Street fans have predicted that Tim will only start to come to terms with Trisha’s grooming of him as a child after recognising his younger self in Will and what he’s going through.

One fan on X wrote: I wonder if Will’s story will eventually lead Tim to come to terms with his own experience as an abused young man.”

Another Corrie viewer replied: “I did wonder this,” while another asked: “I wonder if this Will and coach storyline will tie in with Tim confronting his past??”

Tim’s storyline seems to have gone a little quiet at the moment. Could Will’s storyline soon spark it back up?

