Coronation Street accused of ‘copying EastEnders’ as Tim’s grooming storyline kicks off

Coronation Street viewers have compared the latest grooming storyline to one done by EastEnders back in 2020.

A revelation by Tim Metcalfe this week saw Brian realise that Tim had been groomed when he was just 14 years old.

Fans have now accused Coronation Street of copying EastEnders, who had a similar story involving Mick Carter five years ago.

Tim received a blast from the past (Credit: ITV)

Tim Metcalfe groomed in Corrie

Earlier this week, Tim came face-to-face with a blast from the past as he recognised his latest passenger as Trisha Parkinson – now Trisha Marlow, who is someone he knew back in the 1980s.

In the pub, Trisha gave Tim a kiss on the cheek and Tim seemed quite taken with her. When Kirk pressed Tim about what had happened between them in the past, Tim coyly said: “I’m not gonna go through all the gory details with you!” While Kevin Webster accused Tim of flirting with another woman behind Sally’s back.

Tim later told Sally what had happened, and due to it being their anniversary, she didn’t take too kindly to Trisha and made Tim sleep on the sofa.

Trisha later showed up at the cab office – much to Sally’s annoyance. After Sally left, Tim shared with Brian that he had only been 14 years old when he had been involved with Trisha, while she had been 20.

This revelation worried Brian, and upcoming scenes will see him accuse Trisha of grooming a then teenage boy.

Mick was abused by Katy when he was 12 (Credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron)

Fans accuse Coronation Street of copying EastEnders

Viewers immediately noticed similarities between this storyline and one done by EastEnders in 2020 involving Mick Carter.

EastEnders’ historical sexual abuse storyline saw Mick discover that he had a grown up daughter, Frankie, who had been conceived when he was just 12 years old and his abuser Katy Lewis had been an adult care worker.

“I can’t believe that Corrie is copying Eastenders with the grooming storyline. They did this storyline with Mick Carter.” wrote one fan on X.

“Didn’t we had that grooming story line years ago in Eastenders with Mick??” asked a second fan on Instagram.

Others then speculated over whether, like Mick, Tim would discover he had grown up children.

“Reckon it’s gonna turn out her son/daughter is Tim’s, like with Mick in #eastenders,” said a third fan. While a fourth fan agreed, writing: “EastEnders did a story about this older woman, and minor ended up with a child.”

“This granddaughter she mentioned…is she also Tim’s granddaughter?” asked a fifth fan.

