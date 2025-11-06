Catherine Tyldesley opens up on Eva Price’s uncertain future on Coronation Street after return

Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley has shares her fears over her character Eva Price and her uncertain soap future.

The star only returned to the soap at the end of October, but she’s already fearing the day the soap might no longer want her.

At the moment though, Eva Price is set for some juicy storylines which are soon to play out on screen.

Eva Price’s grand return to Coronation Street

Eva Price couldn’t contain her joy last week when her husband, Ben Driscoll, surprised her with the ultimate gift. He’d bought the Rovers Return.

The happy couple soon moved in, joined by Ben’s son Ollie and Eva’s daughter Susie, ready to start their new chapter together.

However, the excitement quickly turned to tension when Ben’s mother, Maggie Driscoll, made an unexpected appearance. She dropped a bombshell, revealing that Ben had actually used her money to buy the pub.

After some heated exchanges, the family reached a compromise: Eva would take on the role of landlady, but Maggie would still be calling the shots behind the scenes.

Just when it seemed the dust might settle, more drama struck. Ben’s other son, Will Driscoll, suddenly went missing, and when he finally returned, viewers learned he’d been hiding a dark secret. Will is in a relationship with an older woman, and he’s being groomed.

Catherine Tyldesley discusses Eva Price future in Weatherfield

Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley is loving being back on the cobbles. She doesn’t take it her job for granted though. For now, she’s admitted that she’s just enjoying each day on set as a lengthy future for Eva on the Street hasn’t been promised.

Speaking to the Express, Catherine said: “Well, it depends when they get fed up with me! I mean that laugh can get quite irritating!”

She then added: “I’ve always felt extremely grateful to the writing team because they have always given Eva so much, so fingers crossed they don’t get bored of me too fast. I’m just enjoying it while it’s there and we will see what happens but I would like to imagine that they have lots of plans for Eva.”

There’s lots more drama to come for Eva in the near-future though, so here’s to hoping she sticks around to give us even more!

