Coronation Street follow-up: Will Driscoll in new grooming storyline as spoilers confirms more details of his secret

Tonight’s ep of Coronation Street (Wednesday, November 5) saw a big twist happen as the reason why Will Driscoll went missing was revealed – Megan was grooming him.

He turned up with his athletics coach Megan and made a weak excuse as to why he didn’t want to leave Hull.

He told his family that he missed his mates, but it then became clear that this wasn’t entirely true.

Will wanted to flee with Megan (Credit: ITV)

Will had a lot of explaining to do

Teenager Will Driscoll had been away on an athletics trip to Edinburgh with his team and was due back home this week. However, Ollie went to collect him from the station and worried when he didn’t show up and wasn’t contacting him either.

Eva then got the police involved, worrying that something had happened to her teen son.

Maggie Driscoll also got to work on putting missing posters up around Weatherfield, despite Will actually going missing in Hull as Roy pointed out.

They had no idea that Will was lurking around on the Street trying to pay Lily Platt to fetch his passport so that she could flee the country.

With his plan to leave exposed (thanks to Lily!), Will reunited with his family in the Rovers. With his athletics coach Megan by his side, Will explained that he missed his friends in Hull. Megan chipped in that she’d found him sleeping at his old changing rooms and had driven him to Weatherfield.

Ben reckoned there was more to the story though, wondering why Will had been trying to get hold of his passport.

He was right to be concerned, as viewers then saw Megan meet up with Will in the ginnel. The pair had been dating and were thinking of a way to be together.

Megan told will that she’d think of something but they needed to avoid suspicion for the time being.

Will keeps making more lies (Credit: ITV)

Will and Megan’s secret continues in Coronation Street spoilers

Spoilers of the remainder of this week and the next reveal that Will’s grooming storyline continues as he keeps things a secret from his family.

But, it’s clearly taking a toll on him as he’s becoming increasingly unhappy with his situation.

Starting his first day at Weathy High, Will forms a bond with Liam Connor. He then encourages him to skip school with him and to share a beer instead. He then tells Liam about the situation with his girlfriend but Maggie then turns up to catch the boys skiving.

In further Corrie spoilers, Will makes out that he’s off visiting some of his athletics team mates in Leeds. But, Megan then drops him off which prompts Ben to invite her in for tea. But, will Will confess his relationship with Megan to Ben and Eva?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

