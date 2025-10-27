Maggie Driscoll causes further trouble for Eva as she takes over the Rovers in Coronation Street

Maggie Driscoll has declared that she’s the new Rovers landlady in Coronation Street, and Eva’s not impressed.

Despite only turning up at the very end of the episode, she knew how to make an impact.

And, she’s going to be keeping a watchful eye on Eva as she moves into the pub too.

Maggie made quite the entrance (Credit: ITV)

Maggie Driscoll – the new owner of the Rovers

Returnee Eva Price was thrilled when her husband Ben surprised her tonight (Monday, October 27), revealing that he’d bought the pub off Carla.

Seeing the Rovers as the upgrade from the Flying Horse, Eva started moving her things into the pub and made sure the punters had free flowing booze at hand.

There was a slight issue though. Glenda revealed that Ben hadn’t actually paid for the pub yet meaning that they didn’t own it after all.

Ben told a furious Eva that he hadn’t actually had chance to find the money, getting carried away in the whirlwind of it all.

Eva’s hopes and dreams were crushed as she went to repack her things and go back to Hul..

Ben then managed to salvage the situation though by revealing that he’d just secured the sale and had sourced the money to buy the pub.

Staging a lock in, Eva was chuffed that the pub was ‘really hers.’ But, then Ben’s mum Maggie Driscoll arrived and revealed that she was in fact the new Rovers landlady as Ben had used her money to buy the pub.

Maggie made her mark (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers reveal further chaos for Maggie

Catherine Tyldesley recent revealed that Maggie is the ‘mother-in-law from hell’ for Eva. Speaking to the Mirror, she said: “There are so many twists and turns with the Driscolls. The mother-in-law from hell feels like a harsh title but I don’t think I am far off.

“The constant swipes at each other, and Ben is very much stuck in the middle. Things do start to come to a head and he has to make that decision of whose side are you on here. They both get frustrated with him.”

In Corrie spoilers for the rest of this week, Maggie allows Eva to be landlady after all. But, she tells the pub staff that she’s actually in charge despite Eva’s title.

Seeing Eva talk to her ex Adam Barlow, Maggie then starts to worry what else from Eva’s past could crop up… Will she unearth any secrets?

Read more: Christmas is coming to Coronation Street: 2025 festive spoiler round-up

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!