Coronation Street: Lauren Bolton’s new boyfriend is Damon, a new fan theory suggests

Over in Coronation Street last night (Monday, December 4), Lauren received a parcel and opened it to find an expensive looking necklace inside of it.

She later revealed to Shona and Max that her rich boyfriend had bought it her as a gift.

A new Corrie fan theory now predicts that Damon Hay is the guy dating Lauren.

Lauren showed off her new piece of jewellery (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Lauren has a new boyfriend

Lauren entered her flat last night and picked up a parcel addressed to her from the floor.

She then opened it up and was delighted to find a rather blingy necklace inside the packaging.

Later on, Lauren entered Roy’s and explained to Shona that she didn’t need her job back as she was doing fine without it.

She didn’t have any bad blood with her though before showing off her new piece of jewellery.

Shona and Max were intrigued as to how Lauren could’ve afforded the necklace, especially when she recently gave Max an expensive watch too.

Lauren then revealed that she had a new, wealthy boyfriend who had bought it for her. He was also taking her out for dinner later on.

Sabrina and Max then worried that Lauren didn’t want them meeting her new partner because she thought that he’d look down on them.

Is Damon Lauren’s new boyfriend? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Lauren dating Damon Hay?

With Lauren being secretive about who her boyfriend is, a new fan theory predicts that the youngster is dating Damon Hay.

We know that he’s got quite a bit of money under his belt, but could he be back in Weatherfield and be dating Lauren?

Is Lauren's new boyfriend Damon? 👀 #corrie — Corey Terrett (@terrettcorey) December 4, 2023

One Coronation Street fan thought up the theory and wrote: “Is Lauren’s new boyfriend Damon?”

Is Damon back? (Credit: ITV)

Could Lauren and Damon be an item?

Damon’s set to be coming back to the Street rather soon and will soon find himself drawn to Sarah once more as Adam tries to get revenge on him.

But, what circumstances will lead to Damon returning? Could he comeback to be with Lauren? Is Damon dating Lauren Bolton?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Who is Lauren dating? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!