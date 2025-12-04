Dee-Dee Bailey’s exit storyline revealed as Channique Sterling-Brown moves on from Coronation Street

Channique Sterling-Brown’s departure as Dee-Dee Bailey has finally been mapped out, with new Coronation Street spoilers lifting the lid on her exit storyline.

Back in October, the actress revealed on Instagram that her time in Weatherfield was coming to an end — and now, the moment is fast approaching. Dee-Dee’s last chapter is almost here.

Channique Sterling-Brown’s Coronation Street departure

Sharing a photo of Dee-Dee, Channique stated: “After three whirlwind years of Dee-Dee Bailey, I’ve decided to say farewell to the cobbles. Bittersweet to be saying goodbye, but I am so excited for pastures new and enjoying the end of playing Princess Diana and her many expressions.”

This confirmation came after reports suggested that Channique had decided to leave the soap to focus on ‘new opportunities.’

A source informed The Sun: “It was Channique’s decision to go and she told bosses some time ago.

“She’s hugely talented and ambitious and the world will be her oyster.”

This news led fans to speculate on how the character could bow out of the soap, conjuring up theories from death to moving abroad.

Dee-Dee Bailey exit storyline revealed in new Coronation Street spoilers

This week on the cobbles, Dee-Dee dodged giving boyfriend Ollie a straight answer about spending Christmas together… then promptly called time on the whole romance, leaving him nursing a bruised heart.

Word will soon reach Maggie Driscoll, who wastes no time swooping in with some well-meaning meddling.

And just when things couldn’t get any more chaotic, Dee-Dee drops a whopper of an announcement on Alya later this week.

In spoilers for the week after next, Dee-Dee’s exit storyline is revealed as she surprises Ed with the news she’s bagged a new job, and he’s over the moon, insisting they celebrate at the bistro.

But just when everyone thinks it’s all good vibes, Dee-Dee drops another shocker that leaves Ed, Michael, and James reeling.

To make matters worse, James fails to turn up for the meal, leaving Dee-Dee feeling let down, and the Baileys’ festive cheer takes a little hit.

