Has Coronation Street just foreshadowed a double murder for Christmas? Kevin’s dark threat to Carl and Abi spark fears

Kevin threatened to kill Abi and Carl in Coronation Street tonight (Wednesday, September 24) – is the soap foreshadowing a Christmas storyline?

Abi couldn’t take any more and decided to tell Kevin Webster that their marriage was over.

However, Kevin didn’t take the news well, so could a double murder be on the cards?

Abi dropped a bombshell on Kevin (Credit: ITV)

Abi ends her marriage to Kevin in Coronation Street

Abi Webster accompanied Kevin to the hospital for his cancer check-up appointment tonight. They received good news, with Kevin being told: there was “no active cancer present”.

Kevin was relieved and told Abi it was like a fresh start for the pair of them. But Abi was clearly not as enthusiastic about that idea as Kevin. He later asked Abi what was wrong and proposed they get a dog.

As Kevin rattled on about walking the dog along the canal and growing old together, a shocked Abi made Kevin promise that he wouldn’t get a dog without checking with her first.

She then met with Carl and told him she loved him so much and didn’t want to lie to Kevin any more. Carl assured her he felt the same (while making plans to meet up with James).

Kevin soon had another plan: he showed Abi a picture of an old Ford Capri, telling her he wanted them to do it up together. Abi finally lost it and told him: “I think we should break up.”

Kevin begged Abi not to leave him, before saying: “It’s Carl, innit? I’m gonna kill him.” Abi insisted it was nothing to do with anyone else, she just wasn’t in love with him any more.

They were interrupted by Jack, who told them Debbie needed them in the pub. Worried something had happened to Debbie, Abi hurried Kev to the pub only to find she just wanted to celebrate Kevin’s all clear from the hospital.

Kevin threatened to kill Carl (Credit: ITV)

Double murder fears

Over at the pub, Kevin dragged Carl outside and demanded to know if he and Abi were having an affair. Similarly to Abi, Carl insisted there was nothing going on and had the audacity to say: “That’s what you think of me, is it? That I’d do your wife while you’re fighting cancer?”

It seemed like Kevin had believed there was nothing going on with Abi and Carl, but he later told Debbie he still had his suspicions after seeing the pair of them flirting on CCTV from the garage.

Kevin angrily told Debbie: “If she’s left me for him, I swear, I’ll kill the pair of ’em.”

With Carl and Abi agreeing to keep their relationship a secret for a bit longer, will it all come out at Christmas? And with Kev’s threats, has Coronation Street foreshadowed a not so jolly double murder festive storyline?

