Theo’s mask slips on Christmas Day as Coronation Street teases his exposure

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, December 24), Theo had a surprising announcement. Not only had he invited guests over for Christmas Dinner, but Todd would be the one cooking it all.

Having seen how bad Theo’s anger can get, Todd was left with very little choice in the matter.

Theo has been abusing Todd for months now (Credit: ITV)

Police were recently called to Todd and Theo’s flat

A recent special episode saw Todd arrested after a disturbance in the flat, after an ill-timed shove saw Theo injured.

As fans know, Theo’s abuse of the former undertaker has slowly escalated over the last six months. He’s been isolating him from his friends and family, controlling him, and recently things have gotten physical.

Unfortunately, Theo’s injury left Todd looking like the guilty party, with the police even offering Theo support if he was experiencing domestic abuse.

Even George and Christina seemed to be fooled by Theo’s act, shocked that Todd had hurt him.

Todd’s family and friends have (mostly) been fooled by Theo (Credit: ITV)

Theo invites Todd’s friends and family over in Coronation Street

Although Theo has been doing all he can to keep Todd’s family and friends out of his life, it’s Billy, Summer, George, Christina and Glenda he’s invited over for Christmas dinner.

Could he finally be caught out, as Todd’s nearest and dearest get a glimpse of what their life behind closed doors is really like?

Could Theo finally be caught? (Credit: ITV)

Theo’s temper explodes on Christmas Day

According to the recent Christmas spoilers, Theo could finally be one step closer to getting caught.

His buttons are pushed when Summer announces she’s gifted Todd tickets to see Andrew Scott as she knows he fancies him.

With that jealousy already simmering, his anger soon reaches boiling point during a game of charades.

When a wine glass is smashed in his anger, could this finally be the end of the road for Theo?

The abuse Todd has suffered has gradually increased over the last few months, but as those who know him best finally see the anger Theo hides so well, could Christmas Day be a turning point?

