From new life to final goodbyes: Coronation Street’s most dramatic Christmas moments

Christmas on Coronation Street has long been a season of extremes, where joy and heartbreak often arrive hand in hand. The festive period has provided the perfect backdrop for new beginnings on the cobbles – and, just as often, for heartbreaking farewells.

Over the years, some of Weatherfield’s best-known faces have made their entrance on Christmas Day, including David Platt, Rosie Webster, Nick Tilsley and young Joseph Brown. But the holidays haven’t been kind to everyone.

Audrey Roberts, for one, has endured devastating loss at Christmas, saying goodbye to two great loves during the festive season – can you recall who they were?

Here’s a complete guide to Coronation Street’s most memorable Christmas arrivals and departures.

Nick was the first Corrie baby to be born at Christmas (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Coronation Street Christmas births

Nick Tilsley

Nick was born on New Year’s Eve 1980, which we still think technically counts as a festive birth. He was the first child of Gail Chadwick, back when she was Gail Tilsley and married to mechanic Brian. The couple were overjoyed with their son, who they named Nicholas ‘Nicky’ Paul Tilsley, and Nick hero worshipped his dad. After Brian’s fatal stabbing in 1989, Nick was adopted by Gail’s second husband Martin Platt.

Rosie Webster

Christmas came early for Sally and Kevin Webster with the arrival of their daughter, Rosie, on December 24, 1990. Sally went into labour when she was at home alone and local taxi driver Don Brennan drove her to hospital. But they didn’t get as far as Weatherfield General when Sal ended up giving birth in the back seat of Don’s cab. She and Kevin called their first-born Rosie after her place of birth – Rosamund Street.

Gail and Sally had their babies a day apart (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Coronation Street Christmas births

David Platt

One day after Rosie’s birth, there was another new arrival on the cobbles. Gail and Martin Platt welcomed their son David Platt into the world on Christmas Day 1990. Unlike Sally, Gail did make it to hospital in time.

Katherine McDonald

Katherine ‘Katie’ McDonald was the youngest child of Liz and Jim, and their only daughter. Her arrival came tragically early on New Year’s Day 1992, after Liz went into premature labour following the disappearance of her son Steve. Katie was born critically ill and rushed into intensive care, where doctors warned the family to brace themselves for the worst.

Heartbreakingly, the newborn survived for just one day. She was laid to rest a week later, with Jim, Liz and their son Andy saying goodbye. Steve did not attend the funeral, overwhelmed by guilt and convinced he was responsible for triggering the early birth.

Judy and Gary had a double Christmas miracle (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

William and Rebecca Mallett

There was cause for a double celebration on Christmas Day 1998 when barmaid Judy Mallett gave birth to twins, William and Rebecca. Judy and her husband Gary feared they’d never become parents after she struggled to fall pregnant. The couple named their twins, who were born an hour apart, William (Billy) and Rebecca (Becky). Tragedy struck in September 1999 when Judy died of an embolism, and Gary later moved away with the twins.

More Coronation Street Christmas births

Baby Ben made his arrival on Christmas Day (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Ben Watts

Little Ben arrived via a speedy homebirth after his mum Emma went into labour on Boxing Day 2001. Emma’s cries were heard by nosey neighbour Norris Cole, who was forced to roll up his sleeves and act as a midwife until the real ones arrived. Emma and husband Curly gave their son the name Ben in honour of Norris’s middle name Benjamin. In 2003, the Watts family left Weatherfield to a start a new life in Newcastle.

Joseph Brown

It took ten more years before Weatherfield welcomed another festive arrival. Baby Joseph Brown came into the world just days before Christmas in 2011, born to young parents Katy Armstrong and Chesney Brown.

The timing couldn’t have been more dramatic. While taking part in the school nativity on December 23, Katy suddenly went into labour – right there on stage – leaving a stunned Chesney scrambling to support her as the audience looked on in disbelief.

With the birth unfolding against a biblical backdrop, the couple chose a fitting name for their son, settling on Joseph in honour of the moment that brought him into the world.

Sonny Jeffries

Little Sonny was the product of an affair between Robert Preston and Vicky Jefferies. When Robert’s fiancée Michelle Connor discovered the betrayal she and Vicky plotted their revenge. They framed Robert for Vicky’s ‘murder’, but the plan went wrong when Vicky went into labour while hiding out at the Heffernan Lodge Hotel. She gave birth to her son there, on December 23, 2019. Robert was later murdered by gunman Derek Milligan, leaving poor Sonny without a father.

Coronation Street Christmas deaths

Joe Donelli

This is one for the OG Corrie fans. Joe was an American GI with a murderous background. He came to Weatherfield after fleeing the army and set his sights on Irma Barlow. Joe later held Irma hostage at gunpoint after confessing to killing his old comrade Steve Tanner. She managed to escape, Joe turned the gun on himself and pulled the trigger. He died on December 21, 1970.

Alf’s death broke Audrey’s heart (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Alf Roberts

Former grocer and Weatherfield mayor Alf was a pillar of the community and Audrey’s adored husband. He died on New Year’s Eve 1998 after attending the 18th birthday party of Audrey’s grandson Nick Tilsley. Worn out by the festivities, Alf sat in the sofa and suffered a fatal stroke. The decision to kill the character off was made by Corrie bosses after actor Bryan Mosley became seriously ill. Tragically, just six weeks after Alf’s on-screen death, Bryan passed away.

Coronation Street Christmas deaths

Simon

Simon was a 10-year-old lad who was rushed to Weatherfield General on Christmas Day 1999 after being knocked over his bike. He was treated by nurses Martin Platt and Rebecca Hopkins, but sadly couldn’t be saved. Simon’s death led to the start of Martin and Rebecca’s affair, which would end his marriage to Gail.

Lewis Archer

Former con artist Lewis Archer was determined 2019 was going to be his year. But it wasn’t to be. Lewis was discovered lying dead on the floor of girlfriend Audrey Roberts’ bedroom on New Year’s Day, clutching a box with an engagement ring inside. Lewis was planning on popping the question to Audrey, who was left heartbroken by his passing.

Coronation Street Christmas deaths continued

Derek Milligan

Derek was a shady operator whose risky dealings landed him deep in trouble with loan shark Gary Windass. Things spiralled when Derek tried to outsmart Gary, setting in motion a chain of events that would end disastrously.

His plan to gun down Gary went horribly wrong when innocent Robert Preston was hit instead. With chaos erupting, Derek’s luck finally ran out during Weatherfield’s Christmas festivities. In a grimly ironic twist, he met his end after tumbling from a helter-skelter set up on the Street, turning a season of celebration into one of tragedy.

Robert Preston

Robert was the former husband of Tracy Barlow. He returned to the cobbles in 2016 as co-owner of Nick’s Bistro and embarked on a romance with Michelle Connor. On their wedding day, Michelle exposed Robert’s affair with Vicky Jefferies, who was pregnant with his child. Derek Milligan accidentally shot Robert who then died. He didn’t live to see the birth of his son.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

