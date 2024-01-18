Coronation Street: Joseph’s Lyme disease diagnosis was baffling, fans comment

Over in Coronation Street last night (Wednesday, January 17), Joseph collapsed after feeling under the weather, prompting Linda to call for an ambulance.

At the hospital, it was revealed that Joseph had contracted Lyme disease on a camping trip.

Corrie fans have now been left really confused over these Joseph diagnosis scenes.

Joseph collapsed on the sofa (Credit: BBC)

Coronation Street: Joseph has Lyme disease

Joseph felt poorly last night after drinking some gone off milk from the broken fridge. Gemma then took him to the pharmacist to get something to calm his stomach down.

With Joseph still going into school, the school soon phoned Chesney and informed him that he was unwell.

Back at home, Joseph then collapsed on the sofa, with Linda phoning for an ambulance.

Dr Gaddas then spoke to Gemma and asked if Joseph had been outside recently. Soon after this, she followed Gemma to the hospital and had a word with the hospital staff.

Despite tests suggesting that Joseph was fine, Dr Gaddas’ suspicions were able to lead the hospital staff into finding out what was wrong with Joseph – had has Lyme disease.

Dr Gaddas is the only one with the answers it seems (Credit: BBC)

Coronation Street fans confused over Dr Gaddas’ involvement

With Dr Gaddas having to speak to the hospital staff in order for Joseph to be correctly diagnosed, fans of the soap have been left baffled.

They can’t believe that a GP would enter a hospital to speak to the hospital staff about what was wrong with a patient. Surely, the hospital staff could figure that out for themselves.

One fan commented: “As if the GP would go to the hospital. Unrealistic.”

Another person questioned: “Hasn’t Dr Gaddas got patients waiting at her surgery?”

A third fan wondered: “What hospital relies on a GP come in to diagnose something?”

A fourth viewer added: “Why would she not just ring the hospital and ask to speak to the doctor in charge of Joseph?”

A final person finished: “It’s ironic, you can’t get hold of the GP by phone so they find out where you are in your area. Only on Jokenation Street hahaha.”

Can Joseph make a full recovery? (Credit: ITV)

Will Joseph recover?

Next week, the doctors at the hospital reveal that Joseph should make a full recovery from the disease.

Social services also give Joseph’s family the good news that Gemma can move back home.

However, Joseph reveals that he wants to live with only Gemma as she’s the only one who spotted that something was wrong. But, can Joseph forgive Chesney for not recognising the signs?

